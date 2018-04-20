Poptone to release debut album, announces tour dates

SOURCE: www.regenmag.com

Poptone – the latest musical partnership between Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins, and featuring Diva Dompé – has announced the release of a self-titled debut album. Long known for their collective work in Bauhaus, Love and Rockets, and Tones on Tail, Poptone – named after a P.I.L. track – marks the pair’s fourth musical collaboration. The band grew out of Ash’s desire to perform live again, following a format similar to his 2014 solo album, Stripped, which itself was a collection of reinterpreted material from his past outlets. Poptone then toured throughout 2017 with a set that focused heavily on Tones on Tail, a band that had only performed 27 live dates during its existence from 1982 to 1984. “I feel that there are many people who didn’t get a chance to see us back in the day,” Haskins states, “and so I am excited for them to hear these weird and wonderful songs played live again. With the addition of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets material, it’s a veritable feast for the ears!”



In addition, Poptone will be performing another series of North American dates, beginning May 10 in Solana Beach, CA and continuing until May 20 in Vancouver; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website www.poptonetheband.com With a release date of June 8 via Cleopatra Records, the Poptone LP will feature 13 tracks from the band’s set, originally recorded for a Part Time Punks session on KXLU, and will be available in CD, digital, and a 2LP vinyl set, with advance copies available exclusively at the band’s upcoming live shows; pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp. The album follows hot on the heels of Kevin Haskins’ Bauhaus – Undead: The Visual History and Legacy of Bauhaus coffee table book, released on March 16, also on Cleopatra Records. Daniel Ash also recently released a new solo single, “Alien Love,” available exclusively on his website.