GARBAGE ANNOUNCE US TOUR IN SUPPORT OF 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF VERSION 2.0



Photo credit: Joseph Cultice

Los Angeles, CA – April 23, 2018 – Garbage today announced a short US tour in support of the recently announced 20th anniversary edition of their legendary second album Version 2.0. The tour, which kicks off on September 29th in Seattle, WA and wraps on October 27th in Brooklyn, NY, will see them perform the classic album in full, as well as a number of B-sides from the reissue. Tickets for the tour will be on sale at 10:00am local time on April 27th and be available HERE. A complete list of upcoming US tour dates can be found below.

Garbage announced the 20th anniversary edition of Version 2.0 last month. Due for release on Stunvolume/PIAS on June 22, the package will feature the whole original album, as well as 10 B-sides from the era.

“Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential garbage record,” shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson. “We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still”.

Initially released in May 1998, Version 2.0 spawned fan-favorites such as “Push It”, “I Think I’m Paranoid” and “Special”. Shortly after its release, the Recording Industry Association of America honored the album with a platinum certification for exceeding 1 million units sold. Version 2.0 went on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide. The album was nominated for a total of four Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year and Best Rock Album. The album’s third single “Special” was further nominated the following year for Best Rock Song and for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. The video for “Push It” was nominated for eight MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking about the enduring legacy of the record, the band’s drummer and co-producer Butch Vig explains: “Version 2.0 is the sound of a band growing up, evolving, and more than anything, gaining confidence. When we started recording, we made a conscious decision to not re-invent ourselves, but rather take everything we learned from our debut album and filter it through the new digital technology we were grappling with. Sonically, the album has moments of razor sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it’s possibly our best album.”

Garbage US Tour Dates

9/29/18 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

9/30/18 – Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR

10/3/18 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/5/18 – Cosmopolitan Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

10/7/18 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

10/9/18 – Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

10/11/18 – House of Blues – Dallas – Dallas, TX

10/12/18 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

10/13/18 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, OK

10/17/18 – Riviera Theater – Chicago, IL

10/18/18 – Hard Rock Live – Northfield, OH

10/20/18 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

10/21/18 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington DC

10/23/18 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

10/25/18 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

10/26/18 – Borgata Spa & Resort – Music Box – Atlantic City, NJ

10/27/18 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

Version 2.0 Tracklist:

1. Temptation Waits

2. I Think I’m Paranoid

3. When I Grow Up

4. Medication

5. Special

6. Hammering in My Head

7. Push It

8. The Trick Is to Keep Breathing

9. Dumb

10. Sleep Together

11. Wicked Ways

12. You Look So Fine

B-Sides:

1. Can’t Seem To Make You Mine

2. 13x Forever

3. Deadwood

4. Get Busy With The Fizzy

5. Soldier Through This

6. Thirteen

7. Lick The Pavement

8. Medication (Acoustic)

9. Tornado

10. Afterglow