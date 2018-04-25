PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT PERFORMING THE SUBSTANCE ALBUMS OF JOY DIVISION & NEW ORDER – NORTH AMERICAN DATES FOR APRIL, MAY & JUNE 2018

Peter Hook & The Light return to North America from late April to early June 2018 with a run of shows performing Joy Division and New Order’s legendary Factory Records compilation albums “Substance” live, sequentially and in their entireties.

Having toured the albums to great reactions from critics and fans alike in late 2016, the tour sees Hooky and The Light return to some of the venues which witnessed those acclaimed shows as well as adding new venues and cities.

The tour begins on the Northern West Coast in late April ’18 and sees The Light play a mammoth 28 dates over nearly seven weeks ending up in Florida in early June ’18. Some of the reaction to the band’s previous North American Substance dates below.

“Concert goers were in for a real treat as fans lined up around the block of The Wiltern Theatre to catch legendary bassist, Peter Hook. It was hard not to feel the heaviness of love and pride that filled the room as fans watched Hooky perform their favourite Factory Records jams.” – LA Record

“In the two-and-a-half hours he and The Light were on stage, it was hard to fathom how many hits New Order and Joy Division had. Just within the first hour, there were enough songs that some artists today wish they could both write and have in their arsenal. That is what great chemistry in a band does.” – Huffington Post

“Hook has proved all he needs to prove. If he retired tomorrow, his mark on music, his contributions to these bands, and frankly, his argument for what these bands should be is undeniable.” – Punk News

On The “Substance” Albums Of Joy Division & New Order

Released in August 1987, New Order’s Substance was originally conceived as a way for Factory Records boss, Tony Wilson, to play the New Order singles on the CD player of his new Jaguar car. Substance became the best selling New Order album ever upon its release, the double LP going on to sell 2 million copies in America alone.

Widely considered New Order’s strongest album, “their most popular, well known, highly rated and arguably the most influential” (Sputnik Music), Factory Records’ 200th release featured the bands seminal 12″ mixes of their singles as well as versions of ‘Confusion’ and Temptation re-recorded for the LP.

Running from “Ceremony” in 1981 up to “True Faith” in 1987 (again recorded especially for the album), the set takes in the high points of New Order’s catalogue, including “Temptation”, “Thieves Like Us”, “The Perfect Kiss” and “Bizarre Love Triangle”.

Released the following year in July 1988, Joy Division’s Substance features all the singles which did not appear on the albums such as “Transmission”, “Komakino”, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “Atmosphere”, as well as their b-sides, tracks from their EP “An Ideal For Living” and the Factory Records sampler.

Factory Records’ 250th release, it begins with “Warsaw” and takes in the development of the band through “Digital” and “Dead Souls” to the band’s final tracks. The collection demonstrates the same energy as a full length LP with several key B-sides added.

Allmusic called it “the best adjunct to the two albums anyone could want.”

Peter Hook & The Light have toured Joy Division and New Order’s albums extensively since debuting “Unknown Pleasures” back in 2010 with dates all across the world which have been very well received by critics and fans alike. (See below for review quotes.)

Tickets & Full Details At www.facebook.com/pg/peterhookandthelight/events and www.peterhook.co.uk/events

Thu 4/26/18 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Fri 4/27/18 Brooklyn Steel , Brooklyn, NY

Sat 4/28/18 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Mon 4/30/18 Fairmount Theatre, Montreal, QC

Tue 5/1/18 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Thu 5/3/18 Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI

Fri 5/4/18 Metro, Chicago, IL

Sat 5/5/18 Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

Mon 5/7/18 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Tue 5/8/18 Venue, Vancouver, BC

Thu 5/10/18 Neptune Theater, Seattle, WA

Fri 5/11/18 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Sat 5/12/18 Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Mon 5/14/18 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

Tue 5/15/18 Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Thu 5/17/18 Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Fri 5/18/18 Wiltern Los Angeles, CA (exclusive Unknown Pleasures/Closer Show)

Sat 5/19/1 House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

Mon 5/21/18 Ace Of Spades, Sacramento, CA

Tue 5/22/18 Granada, Dallas, TX

Wed 5/23/18 Mohawk, Austin, TX

Fri 5/25/18 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Sat 5/26/18 Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

Sun 5/27/18 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Tue 5/29/18 Exit / In, Nashville, TN

Wed 5/30/18 Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Thu 5/31/18 Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Sun 6/3/18 Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

Mon 6/4/18 State Theater, St. Petersburg, FL

On “Substance” – Joy Division:

“Substance, in all of its 17 tracks, provides the perfect snapshot of the all-too-short career of the post-punk legends… Although an entirely different experience from either Joy Division album, Substance is a perfectly ordered compilation with nothing but amazing singles filling up its 60+ minute running time.” – Sputnik Music

On “Substance” – New Order:

“This assemblage of 12-inch singles and remixes charts New Order’s transformation from gloom rockers to electro-disco pioneers. Club hits like “Blue Monday” and “Bizarre Love Triangle” are full of bass melodies that beat-loving guitar bands are still trying to figure out.”- Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time

On Peter Hook And The Light Live:

“Peter Hook & The Light have developed into a well-oiled machine that – whisper it – actually deliver these songs better than the current line-up of New Order….they’ve become an impressive tour de force more than worthy of associating themselves with arguably two of the finest back catalogues in rock and roll history.” – Drowned In Sound

‘A masterclass in euphoria and heartache in equal measure…. The chronology of the set played perfectly as high spirits continued to grow right up until the end of the show.” – Gigwise

“This is New Order reinvigorated, reenergized; Hooky has arguably reclaimed the songs and is delivering them with heart and soul.” – Louder Than War

“It was certainly one of those special shows were the venue, artist, and fans all clicked perfectly to make for a very memorable experience and a blazing hot and awesome show by a legendary artist and performer, who in my opinion is the heart and soul of New Order keeping the most authentic live performance of their music alive for old and new fans.” – Rock Subculture

“By focusing solely on the music, and allowing the songs inherent structure to do the heavy lifting instead of blowing them up into pseudo-stadium cuts, their inherent virtues were that much more apparent. Frankly, these songs rock…..This is Peter Hook and his band taking a chance, dusting off wrongly ignored tunes, and kicking ass. “ – Punk News