VINNIE VINCENT’s Upcoming Autobiography Will Contain ‘In-Depth Answers To Everything’

Vinnie Vincent and Gene Simmons April 2018

Vinnie Vincent has confirmed plans to write and publish his autobiography. Speaking to the “Talking Metal” podcast, the former KISS guitarist said the book will contain “all the real answers — the in-depth answers to everything… everything, everything, everything. Because when I give interviews, I give part of the answer, but there’s no way you’re gonna be able to hear everything — ’cause it’s too deep, it’s too dark, and it’s places that I’m gonna go only once, and when I do, it’s not gonna be in front of an audience until the book actually does come out,” he said.

According to Vincent, no stone will be left unturned in an effort to provide a true account of his life so far.

“I’ve been away 20 years, not by choosing, but because of events that happened,” he said. “So those events will be really talked about in uncomfortable depth — because it’s cathartic, number one; number two, the fans deserve to know; and I deserve to tell it. And it’s nice to be back, but you can only be back unless… The meaning of being back, the reason and the meaningfulness of being back can only depend on the resolve of the past. So the future has to be dependent on how the past is resolved; otherwise, the future is never really… [it never] sets its pace in firm ground. So, in order for me to feel like I’m moving forward, I cannot look back anymore. So it has to have some resolve, and that book is my resolve.”

Vinnie says that he has already found “a book writer” help him put together the autobiography and has vowed to speak with him “on very deep levels” about all the things he has experienced during his life.

“It’s gonna be a very interesting read and something that will be not a one-time picking it up and never reading it again,” Vincent promised. “If I have my way — which I will — it will be something that I wanna read a few times. Even though whatever happened to me happened, I wanna make sure that it’s compelling enough where I get to pick it up and not put it down for a while. And if I can do that… It’s almost like a record. If I could listen to my own recordings, which a lot of times is difficult, but if I can listen to my own recordings and actually enjoy them, then I know I’ve done something that is satisfying to me. So I want the book to be that way. And there’s a lot to tell.”

Vincent hopes to complete his autobiography “within a year.”

Vinnie joined KISS in 1982, replacing Ace Frehley. As the “Ankh Warrior,” he toured with the group in support of “Creatures Of The Night”, on which he played lead guitar on six songs prior to becoming an official member of the band. From there, KISS wrote and released “Lick It Up” — their first album without makeup — in 1983, a recording on which Vincent co-wrote eight of 10 songs, including the title track, which remains a staple of the group’s live performances to this day.

Despite the album’s success, Vincent was fired by KISS after the “Lick It Up” touring cycle came to an end, allegedly due to a dispute over both the terms of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with KISS principals Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley to write three songs for their acclaimed album “Revenge”, including the record’s first two singles, “Unholy” and “I Just Wanna”. Their relationship quickly soured once again, however. Four years later, Vincent released a solo EP, “Euphoria”, which featured vocals by former VVI singer Fleischman and included material from sessions recorded around 1990. Soon after that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for more than two decades.

In recent years, Vincent has been the subject of a number of rumors about his gender identity, including that he has been cross-dressing and that he has undergone a sex change.