GHOST Leader Reveals Why He Wrote ‘Rats’

GHOST lead singer Tobias Forge, who performs under the names Papa Emeritus and now Cardinal Copia, told The Pulse Of Radio what inspired him to write “Rats”, the first single from the Swedish act’s upcoming album, “Prequelle”. “A few years ago, I decided, like, ‘I really want to have a big opening track that just blows people’s minds immediately,'” he said. “So I wrote ‘Square Hammer’ and that went well. But I didn’t want ‘Square Hammer’ to turn into a ‘Start Me Up’, where that always feels best to play first. I want to be able to mix it up. So we needed another song that works as an opening track. That was basically my intention with ‘Rats’.”

The official video for “Rats” was directed by Roboshobo (a.k.a. Robert Schober), who has previously worked with METALLICA, ALICE IN CHAINS, MASTODON and GREEN DAY, among others.

GHOST has officially announced a June 1 release date for “Prequelle”, which follows up the breakthrough 2015 album “Meliora”. The new disc was recorded last year at Artery studios in Stockholm with producer Tom Dalgety (OPETH, ROYAL BLOOD) and was mixed in January at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California with Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, SLAYER).

A number of pre-order packages for “Prequelle” have been launched, and among the items available are GHOST-themed masks similar to those worn by plague doctors back in the 17th century.



Forge has hinted that the theme of the album has to do in part with the arrival of the Black Plague in Europe, among other events in history.

GHOST will kick off a run of North American dates on May 5 in Riverside, California.

Forge last year revealed his identity while responding to a lawsuit filed by four former members of GHOST, who accused him of cheating them out of their rightful share of the profits from the group’s album releases and world tours.