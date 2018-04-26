LIV SIN Releases Video For Cover Of DANZIG’s ‘Devil’s Plaything’

LIV SIN, the band led by former SISTER SIN vocalist Liv “Sin” Jagrell, has released the official music video for its cover version of the DANZIG song “Devil’s Plaything”. The track will appear on LIV SIN’s upcoming EP, “Inverted”, which will be issued on May 25. The vinyl-only release, which was produced by Martin Sandvik of HARDCORE SUPERSTAR at Studio Österlyckan, also includes reworked versions of the songs “Black Souls” and “Killing Ourselves To Live” from LIV SIN’s debut album, 2017’s “Follow Me”, as well as a bonus track called “Murphy’s Law” that was originally recorded for “Follow Me”.

The “Devil’s Plaything” video was filmed by Bullsize at Studio Österlyckan in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“Inverted” track listing:

01. Devil’s Plaything

02. Black Souls

03. Killing Ourselves To Live

04. Murphy’s Law



Liv stated about “Devil’s Plaything”: “[The] next [LIV SIN] album will not sound like this, but it will not sound like ‘Follow Me’ either.”

From the gutters of south Sweden, Jagrell emerged as a major force as the vocalist for hard rockers SISTER SIN. Throughout the band’s 13-year career, SISTER SIN sold thousands of albums and toured the world with high-profile tours supporting the likes of SLAYER and KING DIAMOND on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, as well as being a part of the Revolver magazine “Hottest Chicks In Metal” tour. SISTER SIN toured relentlessly for over a decade across Europe and North America garnering an intensely loyal following of rockers that craved the band’s aggressive and melodic brand of hard rock.

When SISTER SIN called it quits at the end of 2015, Liv knew that she had much more to give to her fans. From this, LIV SIN was born. Liv’s new music shows the power, sexiness, and attitude that she is known for.

LIV SIN offers a modernized hard rock sound to take Liv into her next phase, a sound that is destined to please both new fans and her longtime fans of SISTER SIN.