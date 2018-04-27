ACE FREHLEY Releases ‘Bronx Boy’ Single; New Album Due This Summer

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member Ace Frehley has released a brand new single, titled “Bronx Boy”. The single is the first track from an all-new, untitled full-length solo LP to be released this summer.

“Bronx Boy” is available on all digital music services starting today.

Frehley’s next studio album is expected to include the two songs he co-wrote last summer with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

“Gene came over my house to write — it went fantastic,” Ace said. “In a matter of three hours, he and I came up with two new songs for my [next] record. I’m thrilled.” The occasion was momentous for another reason. “It was the first time I have worked with him while I was sober,” he revealed, “and it was a pleasure.”



Frehley’s last release was a covers collection “Origins, Vol 1”, which received great reviews and landed in the Top 25 on the Billboard album chart. The effort featured a guest appearance by KISS lead singer Paul Stanley on a cover of FREE’s “Fire And Water”, marking their first collaboration since 1998’s “Psycho Circus”.

Last September, Frehley released a newly expanded deluxe edition of his 2009 album, “Anomaly”, eOne Music. Among the new tracks were two previously unreleased demos: “Hard For Me”, which was later reworked into the album’s “Foxy & Free”, and an early take of “Pain In The Neck”, different in tempo and arrangement from the final version. Also included was the previously digital-only “Anomaly” bonus track “The Return Of Space Bear”. “Anomaly Deluxe” also featured enhanced album art, a new live poster, and extensive liner notes by rock writer and Ace Frehley historian Ron Albanese (including track-by-track commentary by Frehley).