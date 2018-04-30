GHOST Announce “A Pale Tour Named Death” Tour

GHOST has announced two arena shows as part of its “A Pale Tour Named Death” in the fall:

Nov. 16 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 15 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

GHOST broke news of the arena performances this morning (Monday, April 30) with a special press conference helmed by Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator at Irving Plaza in New York City. Watch their special sermon via the band’s Facebook page. The duo also debuted the “Chapter Three: Back On The Road” live at the event, finally putting to rest the age old question of where all the Papas go.

GHOST has officially announced a June 1 release date for its new album, “Prequelle”, which follows up the breakthrough 2015 album “Meliora”. The new disc was recorded last year at Artery studios in Stockholm with producer Tom Dalgety (OPETH, ROYAL BLOOD) and was mixed in January at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California with Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, SLAYER).

A number of pre-order packages for “Prequelle” have been launched, and among the items available are GHOST-themed masks similar to those worn by plague doctors back in the 17th century.

GHOST lead singer Tobias Forge, who performs under the names Papa Emeritus and now Cardinal Copia, has hinted that the theme of the album has to do in part with the arrival of the Black Plague in Europe, among other events in history.

GHOST will kick off a run of North American dates on May 5 in Riverside, California.

Forge last year revealed his identity while responding to a lawsuit filed by four former members of GHOST, who accused him of cheating them out of their rightful share of the profits from the group’s album releases and world tours.

Forge told The Pulse Of Radio what inspired him to write “Rats”, the first single from “Prequelle”. “A few years ago, I decided, like, ‘I really want to have a big opening track that just blows people’s minds immediately,'” he said. “So I wrote ‘Square Hammer’ and that went well. But I didn’t want ‘Square Hammer’ to turn into a ‘Start Me Up’, where that always feels best to play first. I want to be able to mix it up. So we needed another song that works as an opening track. That was basically my intention with ‘Rats’.”

The official video for “Rats” can be seen below. The clip was directed by Roboshobo (a.k.a. Robert Schober), who has previously worked with METALLICA, ALICE IN CHAINS, MASTODON and GREEN DAY, among others.

Ghost 2018 tour dates

May 05: Riverside RMA, CA

May 06: Tucson Music Hall, AZ

May 08: Houston Revention, TX

May 10: Chattanooga Tivoli, TN

May 11: Cincinnati The Taft Theatre, OH

May 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 13: Columbus Express Live, OH

May 15: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

May 16: Syracuse Crouse Hinds Theater, NY

May 18: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

May 19: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 20: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 22: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

May 23: Nashville Tennessee PAC, TN

May 25: St. Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 26: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 27: Memphis Cannon Center, TN

May 29: Ft. Wayne The Clyde Theater, IN

May 31: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Jun 01: St. Paul The Palace Theater, MN

Jun 02: Kansas City RockFest, MO

Jun 15: Download Paris, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Eindhoven Dynamo Metal Fest, Netherlands

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany