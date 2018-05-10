Nine Inch Nails Plot New LP, Tour With Jesus and Mary Chain – Industrial rock band will promote ‘Bad Witch’ with 26-date North American trek

SOURCE: Rolling Stone

Nine Inch Nails will release their ninth studio album, Bad Witch, on June 22nd. The six-track LP – their first full-length since 2013’s Hesitation Marks – is billed as the final installment of a trilogy, following 2016’s Not the Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence. Bad Witch is currently available for pre-order in all formats, including a limited-edition merch bundle.

The industrial/alternative-rock duo – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – will promote the project with their “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour. The trek, featuring the Jesus and Mary Chain as openers, will launch September 13th in Phoenix, Arizona and conclude with a four-night stint at L.A.’s Palladium on December 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th.

In an attempt to bypass online resellers, Nine Inch Nails are selling all tickets in person during “The Physical World” presale events, scheduled for May 19th at each venue’s box office. (The presale for the September 18th and 19th shows at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks venue will take place May 20th at the Denver Coliseum Box Office.)

All seats will be available for purchase in-person only on a first-come, first-served basis, with each fan able to buy to four tickets. Further information is available at the Nine Inch Nails website. The band previously announced a run of summer dates, including numerous festival spots.

Bad Witch Track List

1. “Shit Mirror”

2. “Ahead of Ourselves”

3. “Play the Goddamned Part”

4. “God Break Down the Door”

5. “I’m Not From This World”

6. “Over and Out”

Nine Inch Nails Tour Dates

September 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

September 18 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

September 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

September 24 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theater

September 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 19 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

October 20 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

October 22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

October 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

October 25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

November 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

November 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

November 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

December 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

December 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

December 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium