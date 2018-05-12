Video footage of Adler’s Appetite’s first gigs with new singer Constantine Maroulis

Adler’s Appetite with new singer Constantine Maroulis performing “Sweet Child O’ Mine” at the Whisky A Go Go in May 2018

The reformed Adler’s Appetite consisting of former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, singer Constantine Maroulis, bassist Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot, Lynch Mob), lead guitarist Michael Thomas and rhythm guitarist Carl Restivo played their first two shows together at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, USA on May 9 and 10, 2018.

Adler’s Appetite’s setlist for May 9, 2018 (as per setlist.fm):

01. Reckless Life

02. It’s So Easy

03. Nightrain

04. Mr. Brownstone

05. My Michelle

06. Sweet Child O’ Mine

07. Civil War

08. Drum Solo

09. You Could Be Mine

10. Rocket Queen

Encores:

11. Welcome To The Jungle

12. Paradise City

editors note: Constantine Maroulis is the younger brother of Athan Maroulis who is a friend of MK ULTRA from our earliest beginnings. Not only A&R for the recording label, Cleopatra Records, Athan was also an active member/founder of Fahrenheit 451 (1984–1986), Executive Slacks (1987–1990), Tubalcain (1991–1993) and most notably Spahn Ranch (band) (1993–2000).



Constantine Maroulis was the sixth-place finalist on the fourth season of the reality television series American Idol, and received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Rock of Ages. He starred in the title role in Jekyll and Hyde on Broadway, for which he received a Drama League Award Nomination for a Distinguished Performance Award. We are very happy for his success and will continue to report on any associated works of his. – az