Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch (Official Teaser)

Bad Witch is the upcoming ninth studio album by Nine Inch Nails, scheduled for release on June 22, 2018 through The Null Corporation. It is the band’s first full-length release since Hesitation Marks (2013). Bad Witch’s announcement came simultaneously with that of the Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018 Tour, where Nine Inch Nails will be touring with The Jesus and Mary Chain.

In 2016, Nine Inch Nails planned a trilogy of EPs starting with that same year’s Not the Actual Events. The second EP, Add Violence, came out in 2017. Regarding the third entry into the trilogy and its delayed production, Trent Reznor said:

We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves… it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third [record]—to reveal itself to us.

Despite originally starting as the third EP, Bad Witch developed into a full studio album.

Track listing

1. “Shit Mirror”

2. “Ahead of Ourselves”

3. “Play the Goddamned Part”

4. “God Break Down the Door”

5. “I’m Not from This World”

6. “Over and Out”