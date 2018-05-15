Toys ‘R’ Us Selling Inventory of Erotic Domain Names

Posted on May 15, 2018 by Alex Zander

LOS ANGELES — Toys ‘R’ Us, which filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing stores and selling off its intellectual property to pay off creditors, has a surprise for domainers — it has some kinky domain names available.

 

Next month, an auction will be held to sell hundreds of website addresses that the toy-store chain held on to.

 

Many of the domains, previously registered for brand protection, are prime for adult-themed businesses. None of the domain names are currently active.

 

Here’s an abbreviated list of what will be available at auction: KinkyToysRUs.com, Adult-Toys-R-Us.com, Sex-Toys-R-Us.com, FarmToysRUs.com, FuckToysRUs.com, GaySexToysAreUs.com, Gays-R-Us.com and GayToysRUs.com, among scores of others.

 

Brand specialists have noted the domain auction might yield the most revenue ever for a company going out of business.

 

Further details of the Toys ‘R’ Us auction weren’t revealed at post time.

