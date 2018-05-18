GHOST Releases New Song ‘Dance Macabre’ Via Instagram Stories

Grammy Award-winning rock band GHOST today treated fans to an early listen of track “Dance Macabre” off its forthcoming fourth sacred psalm, “Prequelle”. The song is available to stream in its entirety for a limited time exclusively via @thebandghost Instagram Stories. Watch Sister Imperator, Chris Jericho, Kirk Hammett, Charlie Benante, Mike Mckenna, Aleister Black, Jessica Pimentel, Chino Moreno, Josh Barnett, Bethany Cosentino, Phil Anselmo, Young Sister Imperator and Matt Shadows react to the song in the story here. The song will be available to hear tomorrow, May 18, on all platforms and as a complementary download for fans who pre-ordered the album.

“Prequelle” will be released on June 1 via Loma Vista Recordings. The record was tracked last year at Artery studios in Stockholm with producer Tom Dalgety (OPETH, ROYAL BLOOD) and mixed in January at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California with Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, SLAYER).

GHOST played the first official show of the “Rats! On The Road” U.S. tour on May 5 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. In addition to the previously released new single “Rats”, which opened the concert, GHOST played four more songs from the upcoming album, including “Faith”, “Dance Macabre”, “Miasma” and “Pro Memoria”. “Miasma” featured a saxophone solo from Papa Nihil, the aged “original” Papa Emeritus.

The band broke its show up into two sets, with the first featuring 12 songs and the second consisting of 11 numbers. The group spread out the new material across both sets, interspersed with fan favorites and hits like “Cirice”, “From The Pinnacle To The Pit”, “He Is”, “If You Have Ghosts” and show closer “Square Hammer”.

The band has expanded its onstage lineup to include at least eight musicians, not including the guest appearance from Papa Nihil.

Photo credit: Mikael Eriksson