PRONG Live at the Bottom Lounge Chicago IL 5/17/2018

PRONG returned to the Windy City almost a year to the day of their last swing thru Chicago and blew the roof off of the Bottom Lounge to 17 and older crowd on a school night opening for HELMET on their current tour.

With may very well be the tightest and heaviest live incarnation of PRONG in the bands 3 decade career band founder Tommy Victor led the trio through a solid hour set of new favorites and old classics the likes of; Forced Into Tolerance, Another Worldly Device, Beg to Differ, Force Fed, Lost and Found, Unconditional, Ultimate Authority, Prove You Wrong, Rude Awakening, Broken Peace, Whose Fist Is This Anyway? and of course show stopper Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck.

With 5 full length releases since 2012’s ‘Carved Into Stone’, something unheard of in the current climate of the industry, Tommy Victor is seemingly at the top of his game touring relentlessly all while pulling double duty while recording and performing with DANZIG.

It’s this writer’s opinion that this is the PRONG that needs to be captured live on film and released on DVD as this powerhouse trio is truly a force to be reckoned with.

Tommy Victor (Vocals, Guitars)

Art Cruz (Drums)

Jason Christopher (Bass, Backing Vocals)

