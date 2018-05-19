Deadpool 2 Breaks Record for Best Opening Day for an R-Rated Film



20th Century Fox‘s Deadpool 2 broke one record on Thursday night, and now it’s slashed through another. The box office totals for the film’s Friday night grosses have been revealed by the studio, and Deadpool 2 has now set the record for best opening-day for an R-rated film with $53.3 million. Deadpool 2 just narrowly beat out Warner Bros.’ IT for the slot, eclipsing it’s total of $50.4 million. Check back for the final box office tally!

The original Deadpool opened to $132.4 million in February of 2016 and went on to gross $363 million domestically and $783 million worldwide.

The David Leitch-directed film stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.

The film’s “official synopsis” reads as follows: After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.