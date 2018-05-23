LA GUNS ROCKFORD TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR $10 HERE’S THE INFO AND LINK!

Check out the stations interview with Phil Lewis, lead singer of LA Guns

Friday night June 1st, 96.7 The Eagle presents “Rock The Dock” at Prairie Street Brewhouse with L.A. Guns. This is the first of a summer concert series, ON THE DOCK with our friends at Prairie Street Brewhouse. It’s a $10 TICKET!

5:00 Doors open/pre-show live remote by 96.7 The Eagle

7:00 Sunset Strip

8:00 Hessler

9:30 L.A. GUNS

GET TICKETS HERE:

www.etix.com/ticket/p/2534238/rock-the-dock-concert-serieslaguns-rockford-prairie-street-brewing-co

Photos by Bob Newbomb Turk Hoeksema for mk ultra magazine