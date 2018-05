Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins — who spent large swaths of the ’80s and ’90s performing together in the seminal acts Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets have reunited to form a new band called POPTONE with Haskins’ daughter Diva. Poptone will perform the music from their three classic bands on tour in the US.

