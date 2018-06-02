MK ULTRA / LA GUNS ROCKFORD

photos by and the property of Cassie Balazic for mk ultra magazine and may not be reproduced in any manner without Cassie Balazic’s expressed written consent.

Rock the Dock Concert Series – L.A. Guns PRESENTED BY 96.7 The Eagle at Prairie Street Brewing 200 Prairie St. Rockford, IL (Home of Cheap Trick)

The well-known and respected local rocker and all around funnyman Johnny Monaco and the band he’s recently been hired to perform guitar duties with the always awesome L.A. Guns played their first show in the region at Rockford Friday night with the guitarist in tow and it did not disappoint.

First of all I have to say that the station 96.7 The Eagle really know how to throw a party. It’s obvious that although this was news to me the locals are quite accustomed to it. The Prairie Street Brewing is fun filled venue on the shores of the Rock River with a great staff and a helluva menu. I had the pulled pork sandwich which was served up proper on a pretzel roll. As a Man B Que member if not done right I’d have ripped it but it was perfect and helped absorb some of the finer spirits I induced this evening. I’m very particular when it comes to BBQ. To support L.A. Guns the station brought out wig wearing 80’s tribute rockers Sunset Strip who were a lot more Hairbangers Ball than Steel Panther and they were followed by another well know regional hard rocking outfit Hessler as the sun had begun to set. At 930 it was the band we suffered for 3 hours of Chicago Friday rush hour gridlock to show our adoration for, the very great L.A. Guns.

The band came out blazing as always and Johnny Monaco seemed like a really good fit. Tracii who is well documented by now one of my favorite players to watch live has always decent and humble enough to take the back seat from time to time and let the second guitarist shine on their own a little bit and the show in Rockford was no exception. The opening number “The Devil Made Me Do It” which was penned by former axeman Michael Grant boated Monaco’s slick fingering. He also had his talents showcased during the twin lead of my fave “Over the Edge” and again on “Jelly Jam” later in the set.

L.A. Guns have been non-stop criss-crossing the planet for just over a year now and from what I’ve read have begun work on a follow up to last year’s blockbuster “The Missing Peace”. If there must be a downside of the blistering hard rocking set is that it wasn’t long enough and they left out “Kiss My Love Goodbye” a staple of the legend that is L.A. Guns. I really wish they’d push the set closer to 2 hours as they obviously have the stamina and ability.

The current L.A. Guns lineup is vocalist Phil Lewis, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, rhythm guitarist Johnny Monaco, bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon.

Setlist June 1, 2018

The Devil Made Me Do It

Electric Gypsy

No Mercy

Over the Edge

Sex Action

One More Reason

The Flood’s the Fault of the Rain

Speed

Don’t Look at Me That Way

Malaria

Never Enough

Jelly Jam

The Ballad of Jayne

Rip and Tear

A big thank you to Captain Jack at 96.7 The Eagle and the entire staff at Prairie Street Brewing. Please give us reason to return. You all truly rock ROCKFORD!