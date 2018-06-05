MINISTRY Announces Fall 2018 North American Tour

American industrial juggernaut MINISTRY will continue to support their critically acclaimed album “AmeriKKKant” with a full U.S. tour this November and December. Joining them are new wave of synthwave cessations CARPENTER BRUT and manic avant garde industrial act IGORRR.
“I think the sets are going to work really well together,” commented MINISTRY mastermind Al Jourgensen. “Looking forward to seeing the masses collapsing into a puddle of sweat by the end of the festivities.”
General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
Confirmed dates are as follows:
Nov. 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Nov. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Nov. 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
Nov. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
Nov. 29 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
Nov. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Dec. 01 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
Dec. 02 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Dec. 04 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
Dec. 05 – Washington, DC – Fillmore
Dec. 06 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Dec. 07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Dec. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
Dec. 10 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Dec. 11 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theater
Dec. 12 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
Dec. 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Dec. 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
Dec. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
Dec. 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Dec. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Joining Jougensen in MINISTRY’s most recent touring lineup were drummer Derek Abrams, vocalist Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY), live scratcher DJ Swamp (BECK, THE CRYSTAL METHOD), alongside longtime bandmembers Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, Tony Campos (FEAR FACTORY, STATIC-X, ASESINO, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) on bass, and keyboardist John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY).