MINISTRY Announces Fall 2018 North American Tour

American industrial juggernaut MINISTRY will continue to support their critically acclaimed album “AmeriKKKant” with a full U.S. tour this November and December. Joining them are new wave of synthwave cessations CARPENTER BRUT and manic avant garde industrial act IGORRR.

“I think the sets are going to work really well together,” commented MINISTRY mastermind Al Jourgensen. “Looking forward to seeing the masses collapsing into a puddle of sweat by the end of the festivities.”

General admission tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates are as follows:

Nov. 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Nov. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Nov. 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Nov. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

Nov. 29 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Nov. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Dec. 01 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

Dec. 02 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Dec. 04 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

Dec. 05 – Washington, DC – Fillmore

Dec. 06 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Dec. 07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Dec. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

Dec. 10 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

Dec. 11 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theater

Dec. 12 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

Dec. 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Dec. 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Dec. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

Dec. 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Dec. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Dec. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Joining Jougensen in MINISTRY’s most recent touring lineup were drummer Derek Abrams, vocalist Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY), live scratcher DJ Swamp (BECK, THE CRYSTAL METHOD), alongside longtime bandmembers Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, Tony Campos (FEAR FACTORY, STATIC-X, ASESINO, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) on bass, and keyboardist John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY).