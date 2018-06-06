L.A. GUNS Start Recording New Album

Photo by Cassie Balazic for mk ultra magazine

Great news for L.A. GUNS as the sleaze rock veterans have reportedly started recording a new album with new guitarist Johnny Monaco having recently joined guitarist Tracy Guns, lead vocalist Phil Lewis, bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon in the group.

The following message was posted on Frontiers Music Srl‘s Facebook page yesterday:

If you got the L.A. GUNS newsletter on Sunday, then maybe you caught this little nugget at the very bottom…. Who’s excited?!?!

L.A. Guns‘ new album will follow up to widely acclaimed ‘The Missing Peace’ album, which MK ULTRA ranked as the #1 releases of 2017.