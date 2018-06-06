The Nation’s Largest Adult Event Returns to Rosemont at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, This Friday, Saturday & Sunday

‘Everyone Does It’ At EXXXOTICA Chicago THIS WEEKEND

(June 6, 2018 — ROSEMONT, IL) It’s heating up in Chi-Town, and that means the EXXXOTICA Expo (http://exxxoticaexpo.com) is back! The largest event in the USA dedicated to love and sex begins its three-day run at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend. As the slogan reads, “Everyone Does It,” and that goes for the thousands of men, women and couples who will get to meet and greet over 200 adult stars, shop on the jam-packed convention floor of over 100 exhibitors, 20 hours of shows on the main stage and non-stop schedule of educational and engaging seminars scheduled.

Tickets are selling briskly for EXXXOTICA Chicago, presented by MyFreeCams (http://myfreecams.com), has a roster filled with some of the biggest names in adult entertainment. Legends, superstars and top names such as Tera Patrick, Katie Morgan, Christy Canyon, Alexis Texas, Tori Black, Jenna Haze, Lexi Belle, Tanya Tate, Honey Gold, Evan Stone, Phoenix Marie, Julia Ann, Monique Alexander, Aiden Starr, Rubberdoll, Nikki Delano, Vicki Chase, Darcie Dolce, Natalia and Nastasha Starr, Jill Kassidy, April O’Neil, Jayden Cole, Emily Addison, Aaliyah Hadid, Kagney Linn Karter, Lana Rhoades, Nicolette Shea, Cee Jay Strokes, Bella Rose, Tiffany Watson, Jade Kush, Raven Bay, Shay Evans, Kristina Rose, Sara Jay, Maddy O’Reilly, Lauren Phillips, April Flores, Misty Stone, ShaunDam XXX, Edyn Blair, Della Dane, TS Foxxy, Gianna Taylor, Priya Rai, and over 100 more. Many will be at the show’s Spotlight exhibit, sponsored by Bad Dragon (http://bad-dragon.com), LA Direct Models, Pleasure Products USA, Tremor, Vivid Radio, Clips4Sale (http://clips4sale.com) and more. Also meeting and greeting fans will be the hottest camgirls around from MyFreeCams, Chaturbate, CAM4 and others.

The Chaturbate Entertainment Stage (http://chaturbate.com) has a full schedule of amazing female and male revues, interactive events, all-star panels, feature performers, contests, giveaways musical acts, contests, and more. Returning to EXXXOTICA’s stage is the area’s top male dance troupe, Stallion Male Revue. There are also feature dance performances from stars like Tera Patrick, Rubberdoll, Angela Eve, and Ashley Addison. Other fan favorites such as the Ms. EXXXOTICA Competition, Alexis Texas’ Twerk contest and Pole Dance Championships will also take place and all the madness is lead by South Beach’s Jay Randall, with the one and only DJ Geenius spinning the tunes.

EXXXOTICA’s incredible seminar series, sponsored by the Pleasure Chest (http://pleasurechest.com), has a full schedule of educational and engaging seminars featuring industry experts and legends. EXXXOTICA’s resident sexpert, Tyomi Morgan, leads a list of all-star moderators such as Evan Stone, Katie Morgan, Tera Patrick, James Bartholet, Ryan DiMartino, Nikki Night, and more will be informing and entertaining and prove that smart is sexy.

A full schedule of all stage shows and seminars can be viewed at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/ schedule.

At EXXXOTICA Chicago, the 100,000+ square foot convention floor is filled with aisle upon aisle of exhibitors showcasing the latest products that range from the mild to the wild for a sexy shopping experience, including e’s also booths ranging from the wild to the mild, including show sponsors such as MyFreeCams, Chaturbate, Bad Dragon, Cam4, Clips4Sale, Pleasure Chest, LA Direct Models, XXXChurch, Vivid Radio, The Tremor, Pineapple Support, and others. And let’s not forget that greeting attendees are the sexiest spokesmodels around, the EXXXOTICA Hotties, sponsored by Cam4 (http://cam4.com).

Be sure to check out the EXXXOTICA’s Interactive Dungeon, lead by Ms. Lady and her team of sexy mistresses and masters. The massive 4,500 square foot interactive area is great for the curious looking to explore the many shades of fetish. Even if you just want to watch or even take a walk to the kinky side, head over to into the dungeon.

While on the show floor, be on the lookout for vendors who are part of EXXXOTICA’s LGBT initiative, SW!TCH. Participating vendors will feature signs indicating their experience working with LGBT consumers as they stand for inclusiveness and solidarity with our desire to increase LGBT awareness at our events. EXXXOTICA is committed to continue making all events inclusive and entertaining for both our straight and LGBT attendees for this, Pride Month, and all months of the year.

Don’t forget, Friday is “Ladies Free Friday.” All women receive free general admission to EXXXOTICA for the ultimate girl’s night out. Ladies can get their free tickets in advance and skip the lines by going to http://LadiesFreeFriday.com.

The best way to experience EXXXOTICA is by getting VIP tickets. Those in the know go VIP and get hundreds of dollars of free swag and products, plus get free entrance to the Official EXXXOTICA After Parties happening all over the area, such as top clubs Heavenly Bodies and Ocean Gentlemen’s Club with the hottest erotic entertainers, and at King’s Draft Room in Rosemont hosted by hall of famers Tera Patrick, Katie Morgan and Evan Stone on Friday, and Alexis Texas and the girls of Team TexAss on Saturday. VIP attendees also get exclusive admittance to the VIP Viewing Area with a cash bar. It’s the only way and place you can purchase alcohol during show hours (for those 21 and older). Ladies on Friday can also upgrade to VIP status at the show to fully take advantage of all the perks. For a full list of after parties, go to: https://exxxoticaexpo.com/ after-parties.

Advance tickets for all days are on sale on the website at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/ tickets and they can also be purchased at the Convention Center box office.

EXXXOTICA is open Friday, from 5pm until Midnight, from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday. For all info including stars scheduled to appear, stage shows and seminar schedules, a list of after parties and more, visit the show’s official website, http://exxxoticaexpo.com.