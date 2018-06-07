GHOST’s ‘Prequelle’ Headed For Top 5 U.S. Debut

According to Hits Daily Double, GHOST’s new album, “Prequelle”, will likely land at position No. 3 on this weekend’s Billboard 200 chart. The disc, which arrived on June 1, is expected to shift between 49,000 and 54,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 7. Of that sum, between 46,000 and 51,000 are projected to be in traditional album sales.



The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The top 10 of the June 16-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s web sites on Sunday, June 10.



GHOST’s last studio release, the “Popestar” EP, debuted with 21,000 sold in its first week back in September 2016. “Popestar” started as GHOST’s second No. 1 on the Hard Rock Albums chart, following “Infestissumam”, which reigned for a week (May 4, 2013). Meanwhile, 2015’s “Meliora” debuted and peaked at No. 2 on both Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums.



“Prequelle” was tracked last year at Artery studios in Stockholm with producer Tom Dalgety (OPETH, ROYAL BLOOD) and mixed in January at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California with Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, SLAYER).



GHOST played the first official show of the “Rats! On The Road” U.S. tour on May 5 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California.



The band broke its show up into two sets, with the first featuring 12 songs and the second consisting of 11 numbers. The group spread out the new material across both sets, interspersed with fan favorites and hits like “Cirice”, “From The Pinnacle To The Pit”, “He Is”, “If You Have Ghosts” and show closer “Square Hammer”.



The band has expanded its onstage lineup to include at least eight musicians, not including a guest appearance from Papa Nihil, the aged “original” Papa Emeritus.