MOTÖRHEAD to Release Official RÖAD CREW Beer in the United States on June 23

Official Beer Release Party Taking Place on June 23, 2018 at Arcadia Brewing Co.’s Riverfront Brewery, Pub and Beer Garden in Kalamazoo, MI
MOTÖRHEAD are excited to announce June 23, 2018 as the official U.S. launch date for their Röad Crew beer, brewed by Kalamazoo, MI’s Arcadia Brewing Company.
Music fans and beer lovers alike are invited to the official launch party, taking place at Arcadia’s Riverfront Brewery, Pub and Beer Garden, incorporating Lemmy’s Lounge, in Kalamazoo, MI. The party will begin at 3:00 PM and will include live music from the rock band Bonehawk, MÖTORHEAD tribute Band Kilmister, and Detroit metal band Anguish. In between bands, the Bangarang Circus group will entertain with burlesque, aerial and fire-breathing acts.
“I’m very happy to say that Röad Crew beer is now out in the U.S.,” says MOTÖRHEADdrummer Mikkey Dee. “It’s been way too long, but now it has arrived. I encourage our North American friends to get out there and enjoy it right now!”
Röad Crew is an American IPA and sits around 6.2% ABV. This is a crushable hop-forward India Pale Ale with attitude that showcases a floral and citrussy hop character with just the right amount of malt sweetness. Röad Crew beer is perfect for all rock, beer and hop heads and goes down especially well whilst listening to MOTÖRHEAD at a wonderfully obscene, lawn-killing volume. Röad Crew will be available in bottles, cans, keg and even cask.
Röad Crew will be available initially in the Great Lakes region of the U.S.. There will be further regional launches throughout the U.S. in the near future, with the goal of providing every rock and beer fan with the beer that’s “LÖUDER THAN EVERYTHING ELSE”.
For further information regarding Röad Crew coming to your favorite retail location, please check www.motorhead-beer.com for updates or the official MOTÖRHEAD Beer Facebook, Instagram pages.
ABOUT MOTÖRHEAD:
An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, MOTÖRHEAD quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, MOTÖRHEAD never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative.
As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the UK Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ’till Hammersmith cemented MOTÖRHEAD’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band is ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. As of 2018, their Grammy-winning sound has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide. Road dogs extraordinaire, for the last 20+ years of their career, MOTÖRHEAD were Kilmister, guitarist Phil Campbell, and drummer Mikkey Dee. In early 2015 they entered the studio to begin work on Bad Magic, which was released in late August 2015. It quickly became one of the band’s most successful albums, but sadly, Lemmy passed away on December 28, 2015. The band’s last record turned out to be a recording of two typically blistering sold-out shows from the Bad Magic tour, at Munich’s Zenith concert hall only a month prior to his passing.
MOTÖRHEAD released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 40 years. The MOTÖRHEAD legacy (and lifestyle) lives strongly on through their music and loyal fans.
ABOUT ARCADIA BREWING COMPANY:
For over 22 years, Arcadia has been committed to a British-inspired American-brewed stable of beers. Arcadia aspires to brew beers that achieve brilliance through balancing ingredients that satisfy the senses with complex flavors whilst providing pure refreshment that leaves you wanting more.
Established in 1996, Arcadia’s commitment to creating world-class beers has been recognized with medals from the World Beer Cup (Silver-Loch Down Scotch Ale), Great American Beer Festival (Gold-Barrel Aged Cereal Killer Barleywine, Silver-Cereal Killer Barleywine and Silver-Arcadia IPA).
