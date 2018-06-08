SKYND PREMIERE “ELISA LAM” VIDEO

Gothic, Horror, and all things macabre come together in the thrilling new video for “Elisa Lam,” by musical duo SKYND. Produced and Directed by TallyHo!, you are viewing the world premiere of “Elisa Lam.”

The first of a tryptic of videos focusing on unsolved and mysterious serial killers and/or murders, “Elisa Lam” is a visual depiction of a real-life mystery. For those not in the know, Elisa Lam was a Canadian student whose body was mysteriously discovered floating in a water tank atop a Downtown Los Angeles hotel in 2013. She had been reported missing roughly three weeks earlier, and her body was only located when complaints at the hotel fatefully lead maintenance workers to the gruesome discovery. In recovered security footage from the day of her disappearance, Lam is seen talking to herself, exiting and re-entering an elevator, gesturing wildly, and acting erratically. Explanations for this footage have varied far and wide, but some suspected paranormal involvement.

Enter SKYND – who wish to only be known simply as the super covert duo of SKYND(vocals) and her partner, “F,” a Multi-Instrumentalist/Producer – who, working out of Studio 301 in Sydney, are now utilizing their brand of Industrial music to relay a story befitting of Lam’s bizarre death, done in the gorgeously haunting style of such blockbusters as 2002’s The Ring. Musically, Skynd have an explosive sound that will easily entice fans of groups like Die Antwoord, Prodigy, KMFDM, and artists such as Tim Skold.

Lyrically, SKYND reach deep, deep down into the sinister abyss of the human soul. In her own words​, SKYND explains: “​I want to get as close as possible to the evil​ ​that humans​ ​are capable of. I am obsessed with it.​..​ For weeks, months even, I’ve been trying to get into the heads of the most vicious, cruel killers. There is nothing more fascinating to me than people who have reached the boundary of their humanity.”

Adds her producer​: “T​he​ ​music picks up​ ​this​ ​concept of the boundary of humanity perfectly. That’s why her vocals are so defamiliarized. You can tell this is a human being, but it sounds grotesquely inhuman. Listening to these tracks, you should feel like you’re in a tiny room and the walls are closing in from all sides. In her lyrics, Skynd is the perpetrator and we as listeners are cornered victims. Nobody can escape this kind of dynamic.

Dark, suffocating, and deviously alluring, we might not yet know who the evil geniuses behind SKYND are – or, for that matter, who killed Elisa Lam – but this bizarre, abstract duo are definitely ones to watch for and “Elisa Lam” is just the beginning. More transmissions from the intensely grim world of SKYND will be revealed in due time, but for now, here is your first piece of evidence in this case of Industrial gloom.