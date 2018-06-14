Mortiis announces limited edition releases via Dead Seed Productions + ‘Era 1’ live show dates

In collaboration with Dead Seed Productions Mortiis will be releasing some very limited edition products, namely a “Perfectly Defect” picture disc and the “Weal & Woe” cassette box.
The “Perfectly Defect” picture disc will be limited to only 100 copies and comes housed in heavy PVC sleeve with a thick lyrics card. You can order this item directly from Dead Seed Productions.
Next is the “Weal & Woe” cassette box set (limited to just 150 copies) holding 4 cassettes featuring over 60 tracks. Included are “Perfectly Defect” (full track session with 4 bonus tracks), “The Great Deceiver”, “The Great Corrupter”double cassette box (with the never before physically published 3 bonus track EP). The set also includes a silkscreened print by Maggot Meister. Also this item can be ordered directly from Dead Seed Productions. All Cassettes are also available individually from Dead Seed.
Upcoming shows
And while we are at it, here are the upcoming “Era 1” Live shows:
- JUN 15 Salón Bolívar, Mexico, Mexico
- JUN 24 Ragnard Reborn Festival, Kharkiv, Ukraine
- JUN 29 Kilkim Žaibu, Varniai, Lithuania
- JUL 14 Castle Party, Bolków, Poland
- JUL 25 Badlands Bar, Perth, Australia
- JUL 26 Crowbar, Fortitude Valley, Australia
- JUL 27 The Factory Theatre, Sydney, Australia
- JUL 28 Bendigo Hotel, Collingwood, Australia
- JUL 29 Brisbane Hotel, Hobart, Australia
- JUL 30 Enigma Bar, Adelaide, Australia
- JUL 31 Darkroom, Christchurch, New Zealand
- AUG 01 Valhalla, Wellington, New Zealand
- AUG 02 Whammy Bar, Auckland, New Zealand
- AUG 09 Brutal Assault Festival, Jaromer, Czech Republic
- NOV 15 Casa De La Cultura De Lo Prado- Ex Mundo Mágico, Lo Barnechea, Chile
- NOV 15 Mvseo Rock, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- NOV 17 Fundación Teatro Bolívar, Quito, Ecuador
- NOV 30 Club From Hell, Erfurt, Germany
- DEC 1 MS Connexion Complex, Mannheim, Germany