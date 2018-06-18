Wormwood Official Trailer [HD] Netflix

This series is directly regarding the true story I heard in 1994 that prompted me to name the magazine MK ULTRA. I read the story while in college but when I heard it again in the winter of 94 it rang a bell of familiarity and was the perfect name for my forthcoming project which I had been putting together with other writers although it at the time did not have a name. Perfect in every way.

The New York Times awarded it a NYT Critic’s Pick with reviewer A. O. Scott saying “Mr. Morris presents a powerful historical argument in the guise of a beguiling work of cinematic art — and vice versa.” Matt Zoller Seitz, writing for Vulture.com, “The filmmaking gathers all the bits and pieces of the story together and arranges them in ways that are clever, surprising, and so aggressively (and deliberately) self-conscious that there are times when the whole thing gets close to turning into an intellectualized formal exercise…there’s never a moment where Olson or Morris fail to fascinate” Vanity Fair called it “one of the most original things you’ll see all year.