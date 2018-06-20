Guitarist Johnny Monaco Out of L.A. Guns and Adam Hamilton Back In

Johnny Monaco performing with LA GUNS in Rockford june 1, 2018 photo by Cassie Balazik for mk ultra magazine

I hate having to report on this, but it is what it is. We at MK love Johnny Monaco!- az

SOURCE: SLEEZEROXXX

It’s Sunday, June 17th and it is approximately 4:30 pm… and I’m looking at a post that Phil Lewis, of L.A. Guns shared. It’s Johnny Monaco playing guitar. Fans are commenting and suddenly BAM!! Phil made this comment, “Goodbye Johnny. It was nice while it lasted. Good luck in all things to you. The road’s gonna miss you”. This prompted fans to ask, “Ehh huh”? and “What’s up Phil? Are you serious? Johnny is leaving”?

While Phil Lewis will gladly deliver the news, he doesn’t always feel the need to give an elaborate explanation or go into detail about band situations. He spells it out and then moves on. He did, however, pop in with another comment under that same Facebook post, “Welcome back Adam Hamilton”.

Adam, if you’ll remember, is a past L.A. Guns member from 2001 through 2007. At that time, he played bass in the band. Adam lives in Los Angeles and is also an accomplished producer and session musician who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums.

I’ve seen L.A. Guns more times than I can count in the last couple of years and they are sounding excellent. We have to keep in mind that this band is Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns. The other members sound great but if they feel their needs to be a change, I trust it’s for the best and we will all benefit.

As you know, L.A. Guns are currently in the studio recording songs for their next album! I’m sure they won’t miss a beat and Tracii can obviously play all guitars on the record but I do wonder if Adam is participating as a guitarist or as a songwriter (he’s been a credited songwriter on past L.A. Guns records). This could be interesting!

Adam Hamilton

Hamilton chose to begin working as a producer and writer full time in 2006 due in part to his desire to marry and start a family. His production work includes many titles released by Cleopatra Records, including albums by Leif Garrett, Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons, Vanilla Ice, and George Lynch. Hamilton also produces and writes music for television, and his work has appeared on Family Guy, The Simpsons, The Osbournes, Six Feet Under, Saturday Night Live, Numb3rs, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Bones, America’s Got Talent, and many others.

Hamilton’s most notable production work on an album was as producer of William Shatner’s third studio album, Seeking Major Tom (2011). Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera teamed Shatner up with Hamilton for the project, and Shatner made Hamilton prove himself to him with the production of the hardest song on the prospective album, which was a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Shatner was happy with the results and Hamilton produced the rest of the album. The album was recorded primarily in ProTools and included many well-known guest performers, including Nick Valensi, Ritchie Blackmore, Candice Night, Lyle Lovett, Brad Paisley, Steve Miller, Ian Paice, Johnny Winter, Steve Hillage, Bootsy Collins, Patrick Moraz, Toots Hibbert, Peter Frampton, John Wetton, Wayne Kramer, Carmine Appice, Sheryl Crow, Michael Schenker, Ernie Watts, Edgar Froese, Dave Davies, Warren Haynes, Mike Inez, Zakk Wylde, and Steve Howe.The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and received positive reviews from many publications and websites.