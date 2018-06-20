HANZEL UND GRETYL SET TO RELEASE THEIR EIGHTH ALBUM ON METROPOLIS JULY 6!

Posted on June 20, 2018 by Alex Zander

Hanzel Und Gretyl has been an ever evolving band. The last album, Black Forest Metal marked a new era, employing black metal & satanic themes crossed with motifs from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Another dark step forward in the bands evolution, Satanik Germanik is Hanzel Und Gretyl’s darkest, most metal release to date and arrives just in time for the band’s 25th Anniversary! More evil, menacing and fun than ever, while still remaining 100% Hanzel Und Gretyl.

