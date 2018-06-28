“POPTONE transcends art rock, gothic, New Wave and postpunk. If there is one band that you must see on tour this year that set the template for these bands, you must go see them.”

Full review in process

Formed in early 2017 by Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and Diva Dompé (Haskins’ daughter). Ash and Haskins were both formerly of Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love and Rockets, and the Bubblemen.

In their initial press release, the band announced, “Daniel and Kevin are revisiting their storied catalogue and presenting in a fresh, new direction, to combine their histories with a reinvigorated outlook for new tours and potentially new music”

REVIEW BY: Tom Welles for MK ULTRA MAGAZINE Poptone; June 22nd Toronto, Canada at the Opera House.

The opening band Automatic was catchy, groovy and captivating. Some of their music was reminiscent of some of the smooth, slightly dead pan Chicago Industrial. This is an extreme complement. I will buy their albums.

BauHaus, Love and Rockets and Tones on Tail all share a common denominator, Daniel Ash. His artistry, charisma, and vision has created a path for musicians worldwide. Ash takes love and despair and weaves it into a beautiful cacophonous, yet melodic set of hymns that makes you want to sing, dance, drink and celebrate life regardless of circumstance.

Poptone took to the stage took with an air of authority, but not elitism. The trio knew what they wanted to do and communicated the changes in set. I looked at the differences in their sets from different shows. The stage was bathed in ultraviolet light which framed (and glowed) the glasses on Ash’s face. it was a reminder of past, present and future. It gave me a feeling of reverence as well as well as relevance.

They didn’t speak between songs. There wasn’t any political banter, joking etc. It was pure performance. I would not call this minimalist art. I would call this “ART” that I hope you can get to see.

When “Haunted When the Minutes Drag” started, I almost had to sit down. The soulful lead in makes you want to conjure that lost love.

‘ALL in My Mind” took me back to every 80’s NOIR love film. they brought it to a nice darker level than I expected in a great way.

I have a predelectión to electro-industrial – gothic romance. The grind of 80’s romantic lust that is prevalent in this music keeps me awake at night. I think that was the either the result or the intent.

i noticed the production was rough in a way that made the performance visceral, raw and energetic. “haunted” made my soul tingle and reminded me of finding out who i was and what the world was about.

I could detail every song.

PopTone is an extended vision. Ash took something refined and polished and rocked the f’ out of it. this is is shut the F’ up and dance. Its not a celebration of today or tomorrow, this is just NOW. Love it or leave it.