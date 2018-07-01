GARBAGE RELEASE 20TH ANNIVERSARY REISSUE OF THEIR ICONIC 1998 ALBUM VERSION 2.0

Los Angeles, CA – On June 22, 2018 Garbage today released the 20th anniversary edition of their legendary second album Version 2.0 via Almo Sounds/UMe. The package features the whole original album, as well as 10 B-sides from the era.

“Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential garbage record,” shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson. “We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still.”

Initially released in May 1998, Version 2.0 spawned fan-favorites such as “Push It”, “I Think I’m Paranoid” and “Special”. Shortly after its release, the Recording Industry Association of America honored the album with a platinum certification for exceeding 1 million units sold. Version 2.0 went on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide. The album was nominated for a total of four Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year and Best Rock Album. The album’s third single “Special” was further nominated the following year for Best Rock Song and for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group. The video for “Push It” was nominated for eight MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking about the enduring legacy of the record, the band’s drummer and co-producer Butch Vig explains: “Version 2.0 is the sound of a band growing up, evolving, and more than anything, gaining confidence. When we started recording, we made a conscious decision to not re-invent ourselves, but rather take everything we learned from our debut album and filter it through the new digital technology we were grappling with. Sonically, the album has moments of razor sharp clarity and soft beauty. Indeed, it’s possibly our best album.”

This fall, Garbage will celebrate the anniversary of Version 2.0 with a US tour that will see them perform the classic album in full, as well as a number of B-sides from the reissue.Tickets for the tour, which kicks off on September 29th in Seattle, WA and wraps on October 27th in Brooklyn, NY, are on sale now. Prior to their US tour, Garbage will hit the road in the UK and Europe for a run of 20th anniversary dates. A complete list of upcoming US tour dates can be found below.

Garbage will offer VIP experience packages for the U.S. tour through Adventures In Wonderland. Offers will include early entry, soundcheck access, backstage access, selfies and individual professional photos with the band, exclusive merch, and more.

Version 2.0 Tracklist:



1. Temptation Waits

2. I Think I’m Paranoid

3. When I Grow Up

4. Medication

5. Special

6. Hammering in My Head

7. Push It

8. The Trick Is to Keep Breathing

9. Dumb

10. Sleep Together

11. Wicked Ways

12. You Look So Fine

B-Sides:

1. Can’t Seem To Make You Mine

2. 13x Forever

3. Deadwood

4. Get Busy With The Fizzy

5. Soldier Through This

6. Thirteen

7. Lick The Pavement

8. Medication (Acoustic)

9. Tornado

10. Afterglow

Garbage US Tour Dates



9/29/18 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

9/30/18 – Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR

10/3/18 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

10/5/18 – Cosmopolitan Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

10/7/18 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

10/9/18 – Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

10/11/18 – House of Blues – Dallas – Dallas, TX

10/12/18 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

10/13/18 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, OK

10/17/18 – Riviera Theater – Chicago, IL

10/18/18 – Hard Rock Live – Northfield, OH

10/20/18 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

10/21/18 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

10/22/18 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

10/23/18 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

10/25/18 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

10/26/18 – Borgata Spa & Resort – Music Box – Atlantic City, NJ

10/27/18 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY