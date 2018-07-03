Argyle Night Market Returns On Thursday

Argyle Night Market opens for its sixth season this Thursday, July 5th, and continues through the end of August! Come out for vendors, entertainment, children’s activities, and cultural events. It takes place between 5pm and 9pm at Argyle and Sheridan, and it is free!
OPENING NIGHT VENDORS:
48th Ward
A Touch of China
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago
Asian Human Services
Chinese Mutual Aid Association
Edge of Sweetness Bakery and Commercial Shared Kitchen
Eternal Harmony Vegan Soaps
Everybody’s Coffee
Family House Chinese Restaurant
First Sip Cafe
Immm Rice & Beyond
Kie Gol Lanee
Kyoto Black
Magic Circle Crepes
New Leaf Farm CSA
New Orleans Seafood
Nha Hang Viet Nam
Phố Việt
Pho Xe Lua
Phoenix Bean LLC
Provisions Uptown
Tina’s Chicago
Yoberri Gourmet
Youth & Yarrow
There will be a community Drum Circle plus live music featuring Ugochi and Afro Soul Ensemble!
Thank you to our STAGE SPONSOR: Asian Human Services
FREE bike valet parking at Uptown Bikes pop-up location at 1124 W. Argyle from 5:00PM – 8:45PM.
A special thank you to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for their continued support.