Argyle Night Market Returns On Thursday

Argyle Night Market opens for its sixth season this Thursday, July 5th, and continues through the end of August! Come out for vendors, entertainment, children’s activities, and cultural events. It takes place between 5pm and 9pm at Argyle and Sheridan, and it is free!

OPENING NIGHT VENDORS:

48th Ward

A Touch of China

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago

Asian Human Services

Chinese Mutual Aid Association

Edge of Sweetness Bakery and Commercial Shared Kitchen

Eternal Harmony Vegan Soaps

Everybody’s Coffee

Family House Chinese Restaurant

First Sip Cafe

Immm Rice & Beyond

Kie Gol Lanee

Kyoto Black

Magic Circle Crepes

New Leaf Farm CSA

New Orleans Seafood

Nha Hang Viet Nam

Phố Việt

Pho Xe Lua

Phoenix Bean LLC

Provisions Uptown

Tina’s Chicago

Yoberri Gourmet

Youth & Yarrow



There will be a community Drum Circle plus live music featuring Ugochi and Afro Soul Ensemble!

Thank you to our STAGE SPONSOR: Asian Human Services

FREE bike valet parking at Uptown Bikes pop-up location at 1124 W. Argyle from 5:00PM – 8:45PM.

A special thank you to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for their continued support.