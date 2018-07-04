GHOST LANDS SECOND #1 AT ACTIVE ROCK RADIO WITH “RATS” CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM PREQUELLE AVAILABLE NOW

Released on June 1, 2018, Prequelle debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, #2 Top Current Album, #1 Rock, and #1 Vinyl, with over 65,700 albums sold. The fastest selling, highest charting album of the band’s careeralso debuted at #1 in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, #2 in Germany, #3 in France, #1 at Rock in the UK, and in the Top 10 overall in the UK, Australia, and Mexico.