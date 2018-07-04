GHOST LANDS SECOND #1 AT ACTIVE ROCK RADIO WITH “RATS” CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM PREQUELLE AVAILABLE NOW

Photo credit: Mikael Eriksson
LINKÖPING, SWEDEN – July 2, 2018 – Grammy® Award-winning band Ghost has landed a #1 at Active Rock Radio with “Rats“, the lead single off their critically acclaimed fourth sacred psalm Prequelle. “Rats” marks the band’s second #1 in the format, following “Square Hammer” off 2016’s Popestar EP.
Released on June 1, 2018, Prequelle debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, #2 Top Current Album, #1 Rock, and #1 Vinyl, with over 65,700 albums sold. The fastest selling, highest charting album of the band’s careeralso debuted at #1 in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, #2 in Germany, #3 in France, #1 at Rock in the UK, and in the Top 10 overall in the UK, Australia, and Mexico.
Prequelle is available digitally and physically via Loma Vista Recordings now HERE. Limited edition merch bundles are available exclusively in the Ghost Shop HERE. Ghost is currently featured on five collectible covers of Revolver Magazine’s June/July issue, which is available now HERE. Read the story online HERE.
Ghost’s recently announced headline date at London, UK’s famed Royal Albert Hall sold out in under an hour. This fall, the band will embark on a North American tour, which will include their first ever headline arena dates at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. A Pale Tour Named Death will kick off on October 26 in Tulsa, OK, and wrap on December 15 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets for the tour are on sale now and available HERE. VIP packages are available HERE. A complete list of upcoming live dates can be found below.
July 12, 2018 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest
July 14, 2018 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
July 19, 2018 – Oslo, Norway – Valle Hoven, supporting Guns N’ Roses
July 20, 2018 – Nordfjordeid, Norway – Malakoff Festival
August 03, 2018 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
August 05, 2018 – Colmar, France – Foire Aux Vins
September 09, 2018 – London, UK – The Royal Albert Hall – SOLD OUT
October 26, 2018 – Tulsa, OK – Cox Business Center Ballroom
October 27, 2018 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
October 29, 2018 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
October 30, 2018 – Indianapolis, IN – The Murat Theatre
November 01, 2018 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
November 02, 2018 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center – Theatre
November 03, 2018 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
November 04, 2018 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
November 06, 2018 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
November 08, 2018 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
November 09, 2018 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
November 10, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
November 12, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Spreckels Theatre
November 13, 2018 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Community Center Theater
November 15, 2018 – San Jose, CA – City National Civic Center
November 16, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
November 17, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
November 19, 2018 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
November 20, 2018 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
November 21, 2018 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre
November 23, 2018 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
November 24, 2018 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater
November 25, 2018 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 27, 2018 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 29, 2018 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
November 30, 2018 – Atlanta, GA – Roxy Theatre
December 01, 2018 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
December 02, 2018 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
December 04, 2018 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
December 05, 2018 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
December 07, 2018 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
December 08, 2018 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
December 10, 2018 – Baltimore, MD – The Hippodrome
December 11, 2018 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater
December 13, 2018 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
December 14, 2018 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
December 15, 2018 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
