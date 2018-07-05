Joanna Angel Picks Up 2018 XRCO Award for Mainstream Excellence

(LOS ANGELES, CA / July 5, 2018) — Adult superstar Joanna Angel and has been selected for a 2018 XRCO (X-Rated Critics Organization) Award for Mainstream Adult Media Favorite for her achievements within the conventional media market outside adult entertainment.

“A big thank you to XRCO for this honor!” said Angel of her award. “I’ve always done my best to try to present my experiences in the industry in a quirky, palatable way to the mainstream media – and I hope it helps us all as a whole.

“Thank you, I’m truly gracious for this.”

Angel has had a busy year in the mainstream market, debuting Doom’s 100-proof rye blend whiskey and publishing a best-selling fiction novel, Night Shift: A Choose-Your-Own Erotic Fantasy.

Angel launched BurningAngel and the ‘alt-porn’ genre in 2002, and sixteen years later the studio and website BurningAngel.com have ushered in a new era of colorful performers – tattooed, pierced and gloriously original – to the realm of mainstream entertainment, with an emphasis on personal creativity and independence that’s 100% Joanna Angel.

For more information please visit: www.burningangel.com and www.JoannaAngel.com. Follow Joanna: @JoannaAngel!

ABOUT JOANNA ANGEL AND BURNINGANGEL:

“Joanna Angel, the porn star/director/producer who pioneered the “alt-porn” genre” — Dan Savage

“One of the most powerful feminist icons in the adult industry” — Pacific Standard

“Burning Angel, porn star Joanna Angel’s successful “punk porn” production company” — The Nation

“If you enjoy an alternative punk and tattooed aesthetic, visit Burning Angel” — Refinery 29

“Joanna Angel started the alt-porn studio Burning Angel, employing girls with tattoos and piercings, as part of a booming microgenre of punk-themed porn that began taking hold in the late ’90s and exploded during the 2000s.” – Grantland

Pushing the envelope, the BurningAngel empire is a refreshingly unique web cocktail of sex, rock n’ roll and pop culture. BurningAngel.com launched in 2002 with a few sets of photos and a band interview, conceived by two amateur college kids from Rutgers University, Joanna Angel and Mitch Fontaine. It has since exploded into a fierce indie company, pioneering a new species of erotica known as “alt porn,” with a network of websites and hundreds of DVDs to its credit. BurningAngel is revered for popularizing alternative-style girls, and prides itself on delivering hardcore adult content alongside band interviews, record reviews and its own social networking community.

As both the star of many of BurningAngel’s movies and company spokesperson/owner, Angel has stormed both mainstream and adult media. She has appeared on the cover of every major adult magazine (AVN, Club, Hustler, Picture Magazine, Adam Film World, Xtreme and more), and has been featured in numerous tattoo magazines as well (some include Prick, Taboo, Inked and Savage). Angel has been featured on Fox News, Playboy TV, Fuse TV, G4 TV, KROQ Radio, as a regular on the Jason Ellis show on SIRIUS Radio, as a guest on the series premiere of TLC’s LA Ink and in a speaking role on Adult Swim’s Children’s Hospital. She has also appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, Inc. Magazine, The Village Voice, The New York Press, Esquire UK, Details and Penthouse, among others. Heeb Magazine featured Angel as its cover girl, naming her one of the Top 100 Up-and-Coming Jews in 2005; the New York Post featured her as one of the Top 25 Sexiest New Yorkers, and Playboy.com named Angel one of the 50 Hottest Adult Stars on Instagram. Angel also co-hosted the 2016 AVN Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Angel has also made her mark in the sex toy world, becoming a venerated Fleshlight Girl in 2013 and creating a BDSM line of toys with Stockroom. The same year, she made further strides into the mainstream world with a speaking role in the indie drama Scrapper. BurningAngel has brought home several awards from all the major adult shows—from AVN to XBIZ, to XRCO to YNOT. Some of its accolades include Best Porn Star Website, Best Web Premiere and Best Sex Comedy.

From a college dorm room to national television, Joanna Angel and BurningAngel have made their mark in entertainment, and it’s only just beginning.