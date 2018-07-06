TOMMY VICTOR Has Already Written Eight Songs For Follow-Up To ‘Zero Days’

Tommy Victor has confirmed to the “Thunder Underground” podcast that he has already begun working on material for the follow-up to last year’s “Zero Days” album. “During the last time off [from the road], I wrote about eight songs,” he said . “I’ve gotta see what they’re like. I played a couple for [PRONG producer] Chris [Collier], and I didn’t get a really great response from him. So probably out of that batch, maybe one song will be used.

“That’s the thing about PRONG too,” he continued. “On the last record — and I get a lot of compliments about this — every song is strong; we don’t fool around; there’s no filler in it. I just got into that mode where if we don’t all like it, it just goes in the garbage can. So that’s why I started the process earlier and just started writing. Now I’ve gotta put it in the shelf, listen to it, see what’s going on, and then write new stuff. And hopefully put out a couple of songs, and a full record maybe in March next year — if the material is there. So it’s all depending on that.”

PRONG recently announced a short 2018 European “Zero Days” summer tour, featuring a return to Reload Festival as well as a run of headline shows. DEW-SCENTED has been confirmed as special guest on most of the shows.

“Zero Days” was released last year through Steamhammer/SPV as a CD digipak, two-LP gatefold, download and stream.