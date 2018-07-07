Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic “Black Diamond”

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam delivered a rare performance of the 1974 KISS classic, “Black Diamond”, during a June 26 concert in Rome, Italy, and video from the event is streaming online.

With shared vocals by guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron, the show at the city’s Stadio Olimpico marked only the third time in the Seattle band’s history that they played the closing track from KISS’ self-titled debut, following a 2007 setlist appearances in Chicago, IL and a 2008 jam with Ace Frehley at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Pearl Jam will wrap up their summer European concert run with a July 17 date at London’s O2 Arena that was originally set for June 19 but postponed after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the trek.