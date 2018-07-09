Mortiis to tour South America for the very first time with halts in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador

MORTIIS

For the first time ever, Mortiis will be performing shows in South America during the ‘Era 1 South American Mini Tour’. The following shows have been booked for November:

 

14/11 – Santiago, Chile
15/11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
16/11 – La Paz, Bolivia
17/11 – Quito, Ecuador
During the gigs Mortiis will do a special performance of “Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør”, his second full-length album that was released in 1994, a year after his debut album, “Født til å Herske”.

 

Era 1 refers to all works previous to “The Smell of Rain”. All of the Era I albums were notably composed entirely on synthesizers, creating a sound that Mortiis described as “dark dungeon music”. The last album of this era, “The Stargate”, went a step further by introducing a wider range of instruments including acoustic guitars, flutes and dark vocals; mainly provided by Sarah Jezebel Deva.

