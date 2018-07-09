Mortiis to tour South America for the very first time with halts in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador

Mortiis set to re-release ‘Perfectly Defect’ album on vinyl (3 versions) and CD

For the first time ever, Mortiis will be performing shows in South America during the ‘Era 1 South American Mini Tour’. The following shows have been booked for November:

14/11 – Santiago, Chile

15/11 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

16/11 – La Paz, Bolivia

17/11 – Quito, Ecuador

During the gigs Mortiis will do a special performance of “Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør”, his second full-length album that was released in 1994, a year after his debut album, “Født til å Herske”.

Era 1 refers to all works previous to “The Smell of Rain”. All of the Era I albums were notably composed entirely on synthesizers, creating a sound that Mortiis described as “dark dungeon music”. The last album of this era, “The Stargate”, went a step further by introducing a wider range of instruments including acoustic guitars, flutes and dark vocals; mainly provided by Sarah Jezebel Deva.