THIS IS A WORK IN PROGRESS PLEASE STAND BY: Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino of ANGEL at Reggies Rock Club in Chicago July 7, 2018

SETLIST
On the Rocks (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)
Can You Feel It (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)
Wild and Hot (Sinful 1979)
Rockin’ in the City (Frank DiMino solo 2016)
Straight Shooter (Punky Meadows solo 2016)
The Fortune (Helluva Band 1976)
Cast the First Stone (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)
Don’t Leave Me Lonely (White Hot 1978)
I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore (White Hot 1978)
Got Love If You Want It (White Hot 1978)
Anyway You Want It (Helluva Band 1976)
Feelin’ Right (Helluva Band 1976)
Rock & Rollers (debut 1975)
ENCORE:
Tower (debut 1975)
The Live Band
Frank DiMino lead vox
Punky Meadowns lead guitar
Danny Farrow rhythm guitar
Charlie Calv keyboards
Steve Ojane bass
Billy Orrico drums
SOURCE: METAL SLUDGE May 17, 2016
Angel, the legendary glam band from the 1970s that wore all white and had the most sultry hair in rock history, gathered for the first time in 35 years.
They didn’t play a note, and they did not need to. Punky Meadows, Gregg Giuffria, Frank DiMino, Barry Brandt and Felix Robinson took the stage to accept the Glam Rock Legends award, and there we witnessed the biggest ovation of the evening.
Eddie Trunk stood with them and delivered a passionate introduction speech, and event organizer Sally Steele, the editor/publisher of Vegas Rocks magazine, was the one who made it all happen.
This was the first time since like 1980 that Punky Meadows has shown his chiseled face — not including a recent solo CD on a minor label — and Steele, who has been hob-nobbing with rock stars for decades, was as stunned and excited as anyone just to meet him.
“Punky is still so hot, and he still just has so much charisma,” Steele said. “I didn’t get to talk to the Angel guys much, and at the after-party, I’m not even sure they remembered who the hell I was because I changed clothes. . . . I think I knocked a drink over, too. By that time, I was still on no sleep. I had fun here and there, but most of the time I was busy overseeing everything and everyone for every minute — and I could probably write a book on all the crazy drama. It was a little chaotic.” – METAL SLUDGE
Adams friend and manager Michael Adamany said to me the same thing many people have over the past 3.5 decades and actually vocalist Frank DiMino told me as well. “There are two types of people when it comes to ANGEL, those that love them and those who have never heard of them”, and that is indeed true. I recall turning Ashley onto them a year ago and as recent as last October one of my oldest friends Jason Harmon who posted just today, “Yep, I had never heard of them until you played them when we stayed in Valpo.”
!!!TO BE CONTINUED!!!