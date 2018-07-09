THIS IS A WORK IN PROGRESS PLEASE STAND BY: Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino of ANGEL at Reggies Rock Club in Chicago July 7, 2018

Photos by Cassandra D Balazic for MK ULTRA Magazine and may not be reproduced in any manner with the expressed written consent of the photographer.

You can see all 68 photos from this show and more by liking and following our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mkultramagazine/

SETLIST

On the Rocks (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)

Can You Feel It (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)

Wild and Hot (Sinful 1979)

Rockin’ in the City (Frank DiMino solo 2016)

Straight Shooter (Punky Meadows solo 2016)

The Fortune (Helluva Band 1976)

Cast the First Stone (On Earth as It Is in Heaven 1977)

Don’t Leave Me Lonely (White Hot 1978)

I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore (White Hot 1978)

Got Love If You Want It (White Hot 1978)

Anyway You Want It (Helluva Band 1976)

Feelin’ Right (Helluva Band 1976)

Rock & Rollers (debut 1975)

ENCORE:

Tower (debut 1975)

The Live Band

Frank DiMino lead vox

Punky Meadowns lead guitar

Danny Farrow rhythm guitar

Charlie Calv keyboards

Steve Ojane bass

Billy Orrico drums

There’s no point at all of explaining or introducing the band ANGEL. They were a huge part of my youth and I would go onto play their albums long after their break up which was just prior to the launch of MTV. AMGEL were custom built for the fledgling music video network. But it was too late ANGEL had parted ways for decades at least until Eddie Trunk announced : Legendary Rock Group Angel will appear at the 2016 Vegas Rocks! Hair Metal Awards in Las Vegas on May 15th. The group will receive the Glam Rock Legends Award in honor of their contributions and influence in music. Accepting the award will be Punky Meadows, Frank DiMino, Gregg Giuffria, Barry Brandt, and Felix Robinson. This will be the first time all band members have been onstage together since 1980.

SOURCE: METAL SLUDGE May 17, 2016

Angel, the legendary glam band from the 1970s that wore all white and had the most sultry hair in rock history, gathered for the first time in 35 years.

They didn’t play a note, and they did not need to. Punky Meadows, Gregg Giuffria, Frank DiMino, Barry Brandt and Felix Robinson took the stage to accept the Glam Rock Legends award, and there we witnessed the biggest ovation of the evening.

Eddie Trunk stood with them and delivered a passionate introduction speech, and event organizer Sally Steele, the editor/publisher of Vegas Rocks magazine, was the one who made it all happen.

“I do have to take credit because it was my idea, and all the guys from Angel were up to it, so we brought them all in,” Steele said. “I was very glad they were all here because there’s no guarantee it will ever happen. I mean, no one is thinking they’re going to be going to the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame because they’re too busy inducting rap bands. They don’t even know what glam-rock is!”

This was the first time since like 1980 that Punky Meadows has shown his chiseled face — not including a recent solo CD on a minor label — and Steele, who has been hob-nobbing with rock stars for decades, was as stunned and excited as anyone just to meet him.

“Punky is still so hot, and he still just has so much charisma,” Steele said. “I didn’t get to talk to the Angel guys much, and at the after-party, I’m not even sure they remembered who the hell I was because I changed clothes. . . . I think I knocked a drink over, too. By that time, I was still on no sleep. I had fun here and there, but most of the time I was busy overseeing everything and everyone for every minute — and I could probably write a book on all the crazy drama. It was a little chaotic.” – METAL SLUDGE

I saw Frank DiMino live and later interviewed him after the show along with fellow ANGEL fan Bob Hoeksema at the Arcada Theatre March 4, 2017. I thought that was it. I figured as close as I would ever get to seeing and hearing anything of the band adored by so many for the rest of my life. Then just around a year later it was announced that Frank DiMino would be joined by one of his partners in crime, the guitar legend and heartthrob of the band Punky Meadows. It was almost unavoidable being that they had recently done guest appearances on each others solo recordings. In 2015 Punky Meadows made an announcement that he will be coming out of retirement and will be releasing a new solo album on Mainman records. He had written many songs with Danny Anniello aka “The Farrow” and had a 2016 release of FALLEN ANGEL with shows to follow Not long into the spring the announced Former ANGEL Members PUNKY MEADOWS And FRANK DIMINO To Play Shows Together For First Time In Over 35 Years including a show in the Peoria IL region for a headliner spot for the annual Rock n Skull Festival Oct 28h in Creve Couer, IL And soon a Chicago show at Reggies Rock Club of all places for July 7 , 2018. Adam Becvare contacted me and let me know we were going and we did with MK photographer Cassie Balazic in tow who I got permission to shoot the entire set from all angles thanks to rhythm guitarist / tour manager Danny Anniello who till that night didn’t know was doing double duty, so hats off to you Danny.

Adams friend and manager Michael Adamany said to me the same thing many people have over the past 3.5 decades and actually vocalist Frank DiMino told me as well. “There are two types of people when it comes to ANGEL, those that love them and those who have never heard of them”, and that is indeed true. I recall turning Ashley onto them a year ago and as recent as last October one of my oldest friends Jason Harmon who posted just today, “Yep, I had never heard of them until you played them when we stayed in Valpo.”