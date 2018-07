SOURCE: www.side-line.com

Out now is a brand new PIG video for the track “The Revelation”. The video follows a recent promo clip for “The Chosen Few” and is once again directed by E Gabriel Edvy at Blackswitch Labs.

Both songs are included on “Risen”, the new album by PIG. The new album is available here and counts 14 tracks including 5 remixes. More info on the new album can be found here.