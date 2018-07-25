LEÆTHER STRIP/KLUTE , FEAR FACTORY, DIE KRUPPS Members Combine Sonic Talents to Form DIEKLUTE

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares has joined forces with DIE KRUPPS frontman Jürgen Engler and Danish musician Claus Larsen of LEÆTHER STRIP in a new industrial project called DIEKLUTE.

Earlier this week, DIEKLUTE shot a video for the song “All In Vain” with director Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films. The video will feature clips of the upcoming indie film “The Relic”, which was produced and directed by William Shatner. “All In Vain” will be featured in the movie.

Earlier in the year, Cazares confirmed that he was working on his debut solo album. He told Heavy New York that the LP’s musical direction will not surprise anyone. “Metal’s in my heart and speed riffing is my thing, and that’s what I love to do,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s gonna be the ‘same ol’, same ‘ol.’ Of course I’m gonna try to take it to somewhere different, but people are gonna know what to expect from me, and I’m okay with that.”



Back in 2016, FEAR FACTORY completed a U.S. headlining tour during which it performed its classic second album, “Demanufacture”, in its entirety.

FEAR FACTORY’s latest album, “Genexus”, was released in August 2015 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Leæther Strip is a Danish musical project founded on January 13, 1988 by Claus Larsen. Its influence has been most felt in the electronic body music and electro-industrial genres. Leæther Strip was one of the earliest and most prominent acts on Germany’s now defunct Zoth Ommog record label. For distribution outside of Europe, the music has been licensed to the U.S. labels Cleopatra Records and Metropolis Records. After the demise of Zoth Ommog in 1999, Larsen signed to Bloodline Records, which only released a single before also going out of business. In 2005 Leæther Strip signed with the Belgian-based label Alfa Matrix. On June 3, 2011, Larsen announced his split from Alfa Matrix in order to self-release future material.

Fear Factory is an American heavy metal band that was formed in 1990. Throughout the band’s career, they have released nine full-length albums and have evolved through a succession of styles, including nu metal, death metal, groove metal, and thrash metal. Fear Factory was enormously influential on the heavy metal scene in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Over the years, Fear Factory has seen changes in its members, with lead vocalist Burton C. Bell being the only consistent member since 1990. The band has performed at three Ozzfests and the inaugural Gigantour. Their singles have charted on the US Mainstream Rock Top 40 and albums on the Billboard Top 40, 100, and 200, and they have sold more than a million albums in the U.S. alone.

Die Krupps is a German industrial metal/EBM band, formed in 1980 by Jürgen Engler and Bernward Malaka in Düsseldorf.

The band’s name translates as “The Krupps” and comes from the Krupp dynasty, one of Germany’s main industrial families before and during World War II. In some interviews the band stated that Visconti’s 1969 movie The Damned — a depiction of the fictitious German industrial dynasty of the Essenbecks — was the main inspiration.

Critics worldwide hail them alongside Kraftwerk and Einstürzende Neubauten as pioneers of Electronic and Industrial music, bands like Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb called them their inspiration, and their musical ideas found their way into the sound of a wide spectrum of music, from Depeche Mode to the innovative pioneers of Detroit Techno. Also seen as one the pioneers of fusing metal music and electronic music.