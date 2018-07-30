L.A. Guns’ new studio album to be called ‘Wasn’t Tomorrow Great’ and to be released in March 2019

SOURCE: Sleazeroxxx.xom

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns was interviewed by Aaron Small for Bravewords prior to the group playing its gig at The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 16, 2018.



Guns spoke about the status of the forthcoming new L.A. Guns studio album as he stated (with slight edits): “Just waiting for Phil [Lewis] to finish (his vocals). Everything’s done. All the lyrics are written, all the melodies. The songs are done, he’s got five in the bag, so he’s got to do seven more…. I think it’s going to be eleven with a bonus track. Wait, no, no, it’s 13 songs; all original, no covers. No ballads. There’s something close to a ballad; it’s a murder ballad, ‘One More Season In Hell’. We have a song that is like The Cult – Sonic Temple, it’s called ‘Gone Honey’ – that’s a really cool, different kind of thing. A lot of the album’s really heavy. There’s ‘The Devil You Know’, ‘Loaded Bomb’, ‘Boom’, ‘Rage’ – we have some with one-word titles and some with all these words in the title. The album’s going to be called Wasn’t Tomorrow Great.”

In terms of why L.A. Guns are releasing a new album so quickly after The Missing Peace which was released back in October 2017 (and which landed the #1 spot on the year end Sleaze Roxx’s Top 20 Albums of 2017), Guns stated: “Because we toured so much before The Missing Peace… And, people have a short attention span. It’s nice to hear now – today – how much people are still listening to The Missing Peace. We weren’t going to do one this quick, we were going to wait about another six months from this point, but we had a break and I was home, and I wrote all the music really quickly; not intentionally. I didn’t sit down and say, ‘ok, got to write an album now.’ It was like, ‘we’re supposed to start writing soon…’ Then all this really, really cool stuff came out. Me and Phil, we have a co-writer, this guy Mitch Davis. I just started sending him demos and he was like, ‘Holy Shit!’ I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, let’s just do this.’” And the potential release date? “We’re looking at March through Frontiers Music.”

