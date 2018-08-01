Ex-L.A. Guns guitarist Johnny Monaco forms ’70s “current experimental pop” group The Socialites

Posted on August 1, 2018 by Alex Zander

SOURCE: www.sleazeroxx.com

 

After having one of the shortest stints in L.A. Guns‘ history, guitarist Johnny Monaco has taken a real left field musically with the ’70s “current experimental pop” group The Socialites.

The following message was posted in part on Monaco‘s Facebook page back on July 26, 2018:

 

“My NEW band THE SOCIALITES is glam AF & we’re making a spectacle of ourselves! CHARLOTTE wants to ride to the gigs on the back of the motorcycle & she never misses a note.

 

In an interview with Metal Sludge earlier this month, Monaco explained why he left L.A. Guns last month when he stated in part:

 

“I played in L.A. Guns for a little over two months (12 shows). I believe I did everything that was asked of me & more.

 

The “leaving because of the travel” comment was taken out of context and related to specific issues and frustration with a particularly bad travel week.

 

I tour all the time and will continue to do so. Traveling is actually one of the benefits to being in a band like this, you get to see the world & play your guitar. Phil possibly misunderstood.

 

My reason for leaving was simply that I didn’t feel it was a good fit for L.A. Guns & I would’ve been forcing myself to continue.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

