L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show

A 14 year-old aspiring musician got the dream of a lifetime during a recent L.A. Guns concert The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario, Canada last month, when he got to join the band on stage.

Tim Bentley took his son “T-Bone” to the concert and during the show the young musician held up a sign that said ‘please let me play with you guys’, according to the elder Bentley.

The sing caught the band’s attention and they invited him up on stage for sit in Shane Fitzgibbon during the band’s performance of the song “I Wanna Be Your Man”.