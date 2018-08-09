PRONG: Lyric Video For ‘However It May End’

American power trio PRONG has released a lyric video for the song “However It May End”, created by TheCutCartel in Toronto, Canada. The track is taken from the band’s latest album, “Zero Days”, which was released in July 2017 via Steamhammer/SPV. The disc was once again produced by PRONG mainman Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.

Victor said about the song and the video: “Hey, PRONG has a new lyric video for the song ‘However It May End’ from our ‘Zero Days’ album. I threw some Eastern philosophical ideas in with a Western doomsday outlook for the concept of the song. The video depicts the transcendence with violence. It came out great; check it out!”

PRONG is continuing to tour in support of “Zero Days”. After a solid year of shows with the likes of TESTAMENT, OBITUARY, SEPULTURA and EXODUS, as well as having key slots on the European summer festival circuit in 2017, the band recently completed a headline run with POWERFLO and a highly coveted, co-headline run with HELMET.

Last month, Victor told the “Thunder Underground” podcast that he has already begun working on material for the follow-up to “Zero Days”.

Photo by Cassie Balazic for MK ULTRA Magazine