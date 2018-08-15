GHOST’S SINGLE “RATS” MAINTAINS ITS #1 POSITION AT ROCK RADIO FOR SEVEN CONSECUTIVE WEEKS/Now The Longest-Running #1 Rock Radio Single of the Year/Sold Out Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 9/North American Fall Tour Starts October 25

LOS ANGELES, CA — (Wednesday, August 15, 2018) — “Rats,” the latest single from the Grammy Award-winning Swedish hard rock band Ghost, today enters its seventh consecutive week as the #1 song at Rock Radio, becoming the longest-running track to top that chart this year. Released this past Spring, “Rats” has already accumulated more than 25-million streams worldwide, and the companion music video has logged more than 11-million views.

“Rats” is the lead single from Ghost’s new album.



Prequelle that was released on June 1, 2018 (Loma Vista Records). The album was loosely influenced by The Black Plague, the devasting pandemic that wiped out more than 20-million people across Europe in the 14th century, the disease being carried by rats. However, as Ghost’s mastermind Tobias Forge recently told Revolver, “‘Rats’ is not technically about rodents. It’s about something spreading as wildfire and completely destroying things quicker than you know.”

Ghost will hit the road this Fall for its “A Pale Tour Named Death” tour that commences October 25 in Dallas, Texas, and includes two headline arena shows, The Forum in Los Angeles on November 16, and New York City’s Barclays Center on December 15. The complete itinerary is as follows:

October



25 The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

26 Cox Business Center Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

29 Palace Theatre, Louisville, KY

30 Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

31 Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

November



1 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

2 Peoria Civic Center – Theatre, Peoria, IL

3 The Sylvee, Madison, WI

4 Stephens Auditorium, Ames, IA

6 Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE

8 Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM

9 Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

10 Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

12 Spreckels Theatre, San Diego, CA

13 Community Center Theatre, Sacramento, CA

15 City National Civic Center, San Jose, CA

16 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

17 The Joint @ the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

19 Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

20 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

21 Orepheum Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre, Orlando, FL

24 The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

25 Ruth Eckert Hall, Clearwater, FL

27 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

29 Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

30 Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

December



1 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

4 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, VA

5 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre, PA

7 Place Bell, Laval, QC Canada

8 Sony Centre for the Performng Arts, Toronto, ON Canada

10 The Hippodrome, Baltimore, MD

11 Tower Theatre, Upper Darby, PA

13 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

14 Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY