PIG joins forces with Sasha Grey for cover of ’70s disco classic

The Hog Harbinger, the Mighty Swine, the lecherous and legendary industrial/rock icon Raymond “PIG” Watts has announced the release of a new EP companion to his latest malignant opus Risen; due for release on August 31 via Metropolis Records, That’s the Way (I Like It) features the Lord of Lard covering the titular ’70s disco hit by KC & The Sunshine Band with a special guest appearance from debaucherous diva Sasha Grey. Calling her “a total joy to work with,” Watts explains that Grey “has an intuitive understanding, a great sense of humor, and great delivery. She completely got the idea of the song working as a duet.” Covering the classic disco song at the suggestion of his girlfriend, Watts further elaborates, “I took a listen and heard the lyric in a way that wasn’t smutty or titillatingly suggestive but much darker and a little bit threatening,” commenting that “Under the seemingly glitzy, ‘good time’ vibes, it seemed to resonate with what’s going on around us at the moment.”

“That’s the Way (I Like It)” will be presented in two distinct mixes, while the EP’s remaining three tracks feature remixes of tracks off of Risen created by Stabbing Westward’s Christopher Hall, Hanzel und Gretyl, and Ego Likeness. Of these remixes, Watts states, “I absolutely love what they’ve done with them because they’ve seen something that is in the album version, run to the edge of imagination with it, and given each song a hefty dose of adrenalin and a kick in the ass!” The EP’s cover image, created by Vlad McNeally of Kallisti:Design, references the surrealist fantasy film The Holy Mountain by actor/writer/producer/director Alejando Jodorowsky, released in 1973. Pre-orders for That’s the Way (I Like It) are now available via Bandcamp.

An actress, model, erotic novelist, and musician, Sasha Grey is perhaps best remembered as one of the biggest names in hardcore porn. She was a founding member of industrial/noise collective aTelecine with Pablo St. Francis, releasing several albums and EPs before she left the group in 2013. She went on to collaborate with a diverse range of artists and musical styles, from hip-hop artist Eminiem to psytrance act Infected Mushroom and appearing in artwork and music videos by alt. rock band Smashing Pumpkins. She also DJs regular in clubs around the world.