Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer & Poster Come Out Swinging

Marvel and Netflix have revealed the full length trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 along with the official poster featuring Danny and Colleen.

Marvel’s Iron Fist will once again star Finn Jones as the titular hero, Danny Rand. The cast for the series will also include the return of Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, and Sacha Dhawan as Danny’s childhood friend Davos. New additions include Alice Eve who will be playing the Marvel villain Typhoid Mary. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Typhoid Mary had pyro and telekinetic powers and was also a master swordsman.

In the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist, Danny Rand, The Immortal Iron Fist and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of Chinatown in NYC – where death, action and surprises await them around every corner. Raven Metzner has replaced Scott Buck as the new showrunner for the series.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 will premiere September 7 on Netflix.