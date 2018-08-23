RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Releases ‘I’m A Ratt’ Single From ‘View To A Thrill’ Solo Album

One for Adam and Dylan

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy will release his fifth solo album, “View To A Thrill” on November 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2017’s “Smash” was produced by Matt Thorne and Pearcy and was mixed and mastered by Thorne and Stephen’s longtime guitarist and collaborator, Erik Ferentinos.

“View To A Thrill” includes 11 superb songs written by Pearcy, together with guitarist Ferentinos, that will surely please fans of his last solo effort, “Smash”, as well as fans of RATT. The track listing flows perfectly and takes you on an audio journey through blistering rockers mixed with slower, more measured numbers. Like RATT’s catalog, this is a record that showcases the art of the riff. Ferentinos is truly Pearcy’s secret weapon, as displayed by the mind-bending solos throughout “View To A Thrill”.

“View To A Thrill” track listing:

01. U Only Live Twice

02. Sky Falling

03. Malibu

04. One In A Million

05. Double Shot

06. Secrets To Tell

07. Not Killin’ Me

08. Dangerous Thing

09. I’m A Ratt

10. From The Inside

11. Violator

Pearcy’s solo band:

Stephen Pearcy – Lead Vocals

Erik Ferentinos – Guitars, Back-Up Vocals, Keys

Matt Thorne – Bass, Keys, Back-Up Vocals

Scot Coogan – Drums

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: “RATT’s music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It’s my freedom of speech. That’s one thing I like about it, and I’m always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don’t care if it sells ten million or nil million; it’s just what I do. You do the best that you can.”

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT’s current lineup, which made its live debut on July 7 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK ‘N BLUE, RATT’S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).