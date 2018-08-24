PIG + Sasha Grey That’s The Way (I Like It) EP Metropolis Records 31 August 2018



“People with big smiles peddling bad sh*t, waving a lot of flags and banners … something dark and death-like in the disco,” describes Raymond Watts of post-rock band <PIG> not only about his new single “That’s The Way (I Like It)” (a cover of the disco 70s hit by KC & the Sunshine Band) but also of the current state of the world. “Under the seemingly glitzy, ‘good time’ vibes, it seemed to resonate with what’s going on around us at the moment.”

Set for release on August 31, 2018 via Metropolis Records, “That’s The Way (I Like It)” is a seemingly unlikely collaboration with author/DJ/singer/actress Sasha Grey. “Sasha is a total joy to work with,” he says. “She’s has an intuitive understanding, a great sense of humour and great delivery. She completely got the idea of the song working as duet and it is a true <PIG> / Sasha Grey collaboration.”

While “That’s the Way” has been covered by other artists as musically diverse as Dead or Alive, Giorgio Moroder and Spin Doctors (!!!), <PIG>’s version follows a different path… a darker and sinister one. “Bless them all but the <PIG> version is definitive … enough said 😉… and they don’t have Sasha Grey,” he laughs. “The song was never really in my orbit although I was aware of it,” he explains. “I was kicking around ideas for potential covers for <PIG> and my girlfriend suggested this song. I took a listen and heard the lyric in a way that wasn’t smutty or titillatingly suggestive but much darker and a little bit threatening.”

The accompanying tracks on the eponymous EP include remixes from his previous album Risen (release date: June 2018) with knobs tweaked by some notable names in the Post-Rock genre. “Stabbing Westward, Hanzel und Gretyl and Ego Likeness all remix songs from the last <PIG> album, and each one of them take the original song above, beyond and into a whole new space,” he explains. “I absolutely love what they’ve done with them because they’ve seen something that is in the album version, run to the edge of imagination with it, and given each song a hefty dose of adrenalin and a kick in the ass!” Also included is his own remix of the title track, the “PIG In The Disco Remix” which kicks off with a placid intro that launches into the midnight dancefloor anthem. “I really like remixing my own stuff,” he snickers. “After the process of being mother and midwife to the song, I get to murder and massacre the soul I put into it and possess it with another beast entirely.”

In addition to the release of the EP, <PIG> will be hitting the road with punk/metal/industrial legends Killing Joke. “To be asked by the mighty Killing Joke to tour the US with them is indeed a great honour,” he beams. “They have been present for the whole of my time working in music but our paths have never crossed until now. I have always been a great fan of Youth’s production skills in particular so I was thrilled when he agreed to remix the <PIG> & Sasha Grey single That’s the Way (I like It) for a 10 inch limited vinyl only available on the tour.”

The tour will encircle North America including kicking off on Sept. 1st at Seattle’s El Corazon til Oct. 6th final date in Tustin,CA’s Marty’s on Newport with stops in Los Angeles (Sept. 5 @ Regent Theater), NYC (Sept. 12 @ Irving Plaza), and Detroit (Sept. 28 @ Smalls). “I have absolutely no idea what to expect except the unexpected,” Raymond replies. “Killing Joke have a thunderous live sound and have certainly attained the status of ‘national living treasures’. I think it’s a great bill to be on, and hopefully a great one to see and hear. We have a new album and single to promote, and they have over 40 years of active service in the trenches of epic rock ‘n’ roll to celebrate … what could possibly go wrong?”

TRACK LISTING:

01 – That’s The Way (I Like It) – Rougher

02 – Truth Is Sin (Shame On You Remix by Chris Hall Stabbing Westward)

03 – That’s The Way (I Like It) (PIG In The Disco Remix)

04 – The Revelation (The Fukken Uber Revelation Remix by Hanzel und Gretyl)

05 – Cult of Chaos (8 Arrows remix by Ego Likeness)

TOUR DATES

** – Opening for Killing Joke

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven **

09/02 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater **

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge **

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater **

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater **

09/08 – Merriam KS @ Aftershock

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner **

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage **

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise **

09/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza **

09/13 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Entertainment Center

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ FuBar

09/16 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater **

09/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk **

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live **

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

09/22 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

09/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

09/26 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

09/27 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Union Nightclub

10/06 – Tustin, CA @ Mary’s on Newport