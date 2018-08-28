Alec Baldwin is Thomas Wayne in the Joker Movie

Todd Phillips’ Joker origin movie slated to begin filming in less than a month, another high profile performer has signed on. Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to portray Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin’s incarnation of Thomas Wayne will depart from his traditional depiction as a philanthropist. Instead, Joker’s Thomas Wayne is being envisioned as ” a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.” Considering that Baldwin has portrayed Trump many times for Saturday Night Live, that may be inspired casting.

Baldwin portrayed the classic pulp hero, The Shadow, back in the ’90s,. Now, Baldwin is best known for his stint on 30 Rock, The Departed, and the two most recent Mission: Impossible movies. If Thomas Wayne is in the movie, it seems likely that both Martha and Bruce Wayne will also appear.

Phillips is co-writing and directing the Joker film. It will explore the life of a man destined to become Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime. The story takes place in the ’80s, outside of the DC Extended Universe series of films. Early word suggests that Joker‘s tone is being compared to Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. That’s fitting, because Scorsese is also co-producing the Joker movie.

Joaquin Phoenix is slated to play the title character of Joker, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron playing supporting roles. Joker will begin shooting in two weeks, and it is expected to hit theaters on October 4, 2019.