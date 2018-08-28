DISTURBED Will Be ‘Hitting The Road Pretty Hard’ In Early 2019

DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan has told the South Carolina radio station 93.3 Planet Rocks that the band will begin touring in support of its new album, “Evolution”, this fall. “Well, we might have a handful of shows,” he said (hear audio below). “We are doing Austin City Limits in October, and we will be playing with METALLICA, which is, obviously, a huge opportunity for us. We didn’t really plan on doing much touring this year, but when that opportunity came up, of course, that’s undeniable; I think we instantly said, ‘Of course. We’d love to do that.’ So we might look into potentially building a few shows around the release date [of the new DISTURBED album] and around that show. But the majority of the touring… We’re trying to finalize routing now, and we’ll be hitting the road pretty hard at the beginning of the year. And the majority of next year will probably be all the territories that we usually hit throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Europe, Russia…. We’re gonna try to squeeze in as much as we can in all of 2019, and we’ll see if it takes us into the following year or where we’re at when next year ends.”

DISTURBED’s seventh studio album, titled “Evolution”, will arrive on October 19. The band recently shared the official music video for “Are You Ready”, the first single from the LP.

“Evolution” marks the first DISTURBED album since 2015’s “Immortalized”, which featured a cover of SIMON & GARFUNKEL’s “The Sound Of Silence”.

“Immortalized” was DISTURBED’s fifth No. 1 album in a row and ended a four-year hiatus for the group.



Donegan told The Pulse Of Radio that “Evolution” contains “some really killer stuff,” with “nice new twist and new turns that we’re taking, and some experimenting on it. There’s still always gonna be those things that are signature DISTURBED because of the way we play or the way David [Draiman] sings, there’s gonna be an identity there, but there’s definitely some things that we’ve took a departure on as well,” he said.

Like “Immortalized”, DISTURBED’s new album was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko.